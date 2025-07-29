Compromise is impossible. Details of secret talks between Zelensky and von der Leyen
Compromise is impossible. Details of secret talks between Zelensky and von der Leyen

What did von der Leyen talk about with Zelensky?
A spokesperson for the European Commission reported that during a conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on July 28, EC President von der Leyen voiced a specific demand: Ukraine must maintain independent anti-corruption bodies if it wants to become a member of the European Union.

Points of attention

  • A bill aimed at restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO is crucial for Ukraine, and the European Commission is actively engaged in ensuring its passage by the Ukrainian Parliament.
  • The European Commission's stance on anti-corruption measures for Ukraine is clear: 'Compromise is impossible.'

What did von der Leyen talk about with Zelensky?

In recent days, the European Commission has been actively seeking to ensure that the Ukrainian Parliament votes on a bill that would restore the independence of the NABU and the SAPO as soon as possible.

This is exactly what was discussed during a recent conversation between Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen.

The EC Head reminded the Ukrainian leader that respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are fundamental elements of the European Union.

They underpin the accession process and meet the demands of the Ukrainian population. As a candidate country, Ukraine must fully comply with these standards, the European Commission spokesman stressed.

According to the latter, in this context, "compromise is impossible."

Official Brussels still counts on the Ukrainian authorities to do everything possible to restore the trust of their citizens and international partners by adopting decisive measures in the area of the rule of law.

What is important to understand is that the Rada plans to consider the bill introduced by the president to correct the situation with the independence of the NABU and the SAPO on July 31.

