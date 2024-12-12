Congress called on US intelligence to analyze the consequences of ending aid to Ukraine
US Congress
Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

The US Congress instructed the Intelligence Service to prepare a report with an intelligence-based assessment of the likely consequences for the country's security in the event of the termination of support to Ukraine against the background of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Points of attention

  • US Congress directs Intelligence Service to assess the effects of ending aid to Ukraine amid Russia's aggression.
  • Report will evaluate Ukraine's security and military resilience post-aid termination against Russian invasion.
  • Concerns about potential further aggression from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea if Ukraine's aid is halted.
  • Report to be prepared within three months, a process that may be complicated by the transition between US administrations.
  • Questions raised about the influence of ex-Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on national intelligence, known for controversial connections.

The US is preparing to consider the consequences of a possible suspension of aid to Ukraine

According to the journalists of the publication, the director of National Intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the director of the CIA were instructed to prepare a report assessing the course of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine and the effect of Washington's assistance to Kyiv.

In particular, the congressmen demand that the report contain information about the potential ability of the Ukrainian military to continue resisting the occupation army of the Russian Federation after the cessation of aid from the United States.

In addition, US intelligence has been tasked with considering a scenario in which the US will return the ban on Ukraine's use of its long-range weapons to strike military and strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the newspaper's journalists, US intelligence chiefs were instructed to assess the likelihood of further aggression by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea in the event of Ukraine's defeat.

The report is not expected to be classified, but may contain classified attachments.

When should a report be prepared on the likely consequences of the termination of US aid to Ukraine

At the same time, congressmen expect the report to be prepared within three months of the adoption of the relevant bill.

Already on January 20, the administration of the current US President Joe Biden will be moved by Donald Trump's team, which may complicate the process of preparing the report, the authors of the material emphasize.

They also recalled that Trump plans to appoint ex-congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as the head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

She made scandalous statements and has a dubious reputation.

Additionally, in 2017, she met with ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad shortly after he was accused of killing thousands of his country's citizens.

