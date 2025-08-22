Construction of a training ground for the AFU is being completed in Poland

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that the construction of a new training ground for the Polish and Ukrainian military will be completed on September 1.

According to Kosiniak-Kamysh, this is a mission that the Norwegians decided to carry out in partnership with Poland within the framework of NATO.

This is also our philosophy — we want to help Ukraine on the territory of the Republic. This partnership with Norway is yielding positive results. Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh Minister of Defense of Poland

In particular, the minister reported that on July 14, construction of a large camp — a training ground — began.

The work is already progressing, on September 1 of this year everything will be completed and here, on the territory of the Republic, the first training course for Ukrainian military personnel will begin. Not the first at all, of course, since the training has been going on for many months, but the first in this camp — built together with our Norwegian allies. Share

Last year, Ukraine invited Northern European states to join the Northern Brigade project.

As part of the initiative, each country in Northern Europe was offered to train and arm a Ukrainian battalion.

In April of this year, it became known that Norway would help arm brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons, armored vehicles, and other technological solutions.