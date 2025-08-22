Construction of a training ground for the AFU is being completed in Poland

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that the construction of a new training ground for the Polish and Ukrainian military will be completed on September 1.
- Construction of a new training ground for the Polish and Ukrainian military in Poland is progressing and set to be completed on September 1.
- Partnership with Norway within the framework of NATO is proving successful in training and arming the Ukrainian military.
- The joint mission between Poland and Norway aims to support Ukraine through building a training ground for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Poland and Norway built a training ground for the AFU
According to Kosiniak-Kamysh, this is a mission that the Norwegians decided to carry out in partnership with Poland within the framework of NATO.
In particular, the minister reported that on July 14, construction of a large camp — a training ground — began.
Wicepremier W. @KosiniakKamysz: Dzisiaj jesteśmy na poligonie, na którym budujemy wielki obóz szkoleniowy — miejsce do szkolenia wojsk polskich, ale też wojsk ukraińskich. To jest ta misja, którą w ramach NATO Norwegowie zdecydowali się zrealizować w partnerstwie z Polską. To… pic.twitter.com/ov3AEVeMZH— Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) August 22, 2025
Last year, Ukraine invited Northern European states to join the Northern Brigade project.
As part of the initiative, each country in Northern Europe was offered to train and arm a Ukrainian battalion.
In April of this year, it became known that Norway would help arm brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons, armored vehicles, and other technological solutions.
