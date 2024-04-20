Countries close to Russia have doubts about the expediency of war against Ukraine, Scholz says

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz believes that countries close to the Russian Federation have doubts that the war in Ukraine has any meaning for Russia. At the same time, he admits that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could drag on for years.

Countries close to Russia have doubts about the war

DW reports Scholz's words at a Freie Presse event in Chemnitz on Friday, April 19.

There is practically no head of government in the world who believes that this war has any meaning for Russia. This also applies to those who are very close to Russia. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

As is known, Scholz visited China on April 14-17. The head of the German government noted that China openly declared its readiness to participate in the diplomatic process to end the war in Ukraine.

In addition, according to him, Beijing positively evaluated the planned mid-June peace summit regarding Ukraine in Switzerland.

This is a result that cannot be underestimated (...) And it is more than could be expected three or six months ago, - said the chancellor. Share

The war may drag on

At the same event in Chemnitz, Scholz said that Russia's war against Ukraine could last for several more years, and that Vladimir Putin "shouldn't get away with it."

He confirmed that Germany will continue to provide military aid to Kyiv, but at the same time drew attention to the importance of diplomatic efforts.

At the same time, Scholz did not rule out telephone talks with Putin regarding the war in Ukraine.

But of course, it should be clear what exactly we will talk about, — he emphasized. Share

The Chancellor of Germany once again accused Putin of pursuing an imperialist goal and wanting to question the very existence of Ukraine.