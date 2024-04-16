German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine

During his visit to China, German leader Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

What is known about the talks between Scholz and Xi Jinping

During the negotiations with the head of the People's Republic of China, the Chancellor of Germany once again drew attention to the fact that Russia's actions harm the entire international order, as they violate the main principle of the UN Charter — the principle of the inviolability of national borders.

I want to discuss with you how we can significantly contribute to achieving a just peace in Ukraine. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

What is essential to understand is that the statement following the meeting of politicians states that the official Beijing is neither a party nor a participant in the "Ukrainian crisis" (this is what China calls the Russian-Ukrainian war — ed.) and that the Chinese authorities are "promoting peace negotiations in their way ".

According to the latest data, the People's Republic of China will support the international peace conference planned in Switzerland if the Russian Federation and Ukraine want to participate.

Scholz reproached China for helping the Russian Federation

As the German leader emphasised once again, "no one should help" the aggressor country of Russia, referring to the increase in Chinese exports to the Russian Federation after it invaded Ukraine.

That is why we also call on everyone not to circumvent sanctions ... and why we also call on not to supply weapons, explained Olaf Scholz. Share

What is essential to understand is that the international community constantly accuses official Beijing of supplying dual-purpose goods that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine.

However, the Chinese authorities ignore these statements and warnings.