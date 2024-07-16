Court dismisses Trump's classified documents case

The District Court of the State of Florida closed the criminal case against Donald Trump regarding the handling of classified documents.

The judge decided to close the case against Trump

As noted, Judge Eileen Cannon granted Trump a motion to dismiss the case because the US Department of Justice's appointment of special prosecutor Jack Smith violates the US Constitution.

"The Court is convinced that the prosecution of Special Counsel Smith in this action violates two cornerstones of our constitutional system — the role of Congress in appointing constitutional officers and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law," Cannon concluded. Share

The closing of the case happened shortly before the start of the national convention of the Republican Party, where Trump is to be officially nominated as the presidential candidate.

Cannon's decision is expected to be appealed. In similar cases, courts have repeatedly upheld the US Department of Justice's right to appoint special prosecutors to conduct politically sensitive investigations.

What is known about the Trump case

Donald Trump and his partner Walt Nauta have been indicted on 31 counts in the case of handling classified documents.

According to the indictment, Trump kept classified documents and hid them from the Federal Grand Jury. In addition, he twice showed classified documents to other persons.

Trump kept secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago (Florida) residence. However, he was not allowed to do so because they contained information about the United States and other countries' defence capabilities and nuclear programs.

These documents included materials from the CIA, the Ministry of Defenсe, the National Security Agency, the Ministry of Energy, and the State Department.