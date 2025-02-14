Court orders Trump to unblock USAID funding

Federal Judge Amir Ali has ordered US President Donald Trump's team to unblock the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to journalists. The White House must lift a three-week funding freeze that has stopped the flow of American aid.

The fight for USAID continues in the US

What is important to understand is that the judge issued a temporary injunction on a lawsuit filed by two organizations — the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and the Global Health Council.

Amir Ali draws attention to the massive damage the unexpected shutdown has caused to nonprofits and other organizations that help deliver U.S. aid abroad.

The document says that Donald Trump's team argued that it should stop funding thousands of USAID aid programs abroad in order to conduct a thorough analysis of each program and determine whether it should be eliminated.

As the judge noted, the White House has still not provided any explanation as to why a total blocking of all foreign aid approved by Congress could be considered a rational prerequisite for reviewing the programs.