Donald Trump's senior adviser Brian Lanza said that the new administration will work to achieve peace in Ukraine. At the same time, the aide of the newly elected US president said that she will not focus her attention on the return of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

Crimea no longer exists — Trump's adviser

Lanza said the Trump administration will ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide his version of a "realistic vision of peace."

In his statement, Trump's adviser did not mention other occupied Ukrainian territories at all, and called the return of Crimea unrealistic and not a US goal.

And if President Zelensky sits down at the table and says: "Well, we can have peace only if we have Crimea," then he shows us that he is not serious. Brian Lanza Trump adviser

He also added that Trump's team has news for President Zelensky: "Crimea is no more."

And if your priority is the return of Crimea and the struggle of American soldiers for the return of Crimea, then you are on your own.

He said that he respects the Ukrainian people and called them "the heart of a lion", but the US priority is "peace and an end to killings".

Trump's adviser also criticized the military support for Ukraine provided by the United States and other partners. Share

Trump may try to freeze Russia's war against Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that this plan is one of several that the new head of the White House is considering.

As you know, Donald Trump has repeatedly promised that he will start peace talks before he takes office in January.

Individual details of this plan were revealed by people from the Republican team, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to them, the current front line will be frozen, and Kyiv will be offered to abandon its ambitions to join NATO for 20 years.

If Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team agrees, the United States will flood Ukraine with weapons to keep Russia from resuming the war.