Crimea peninsula becomes Kremlin's 'death trap'

Читати українською
Source:  The Economist

Russian-captured Crimea peninsula becomes a death trap for them, as Ukraine can hit any target on the peninsula with long-range ATACMS missiles to make Russia's "most important asset" a burden for dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Crimea is becoming a death trap for the Russian occupiers, who are facing severe pressure and threats from Ukraine.
  • Ukraine has the opportunity to influence Putin's political decisions and behaviour through the strategic encirclement of Crimea.
  • With the help of long-range missiles and intelligence, Ukraine demonstrates high efficiency in strategic operations on the peninsula.
  • The Russian defence system proved vulnerable to Ukrainian technologies and military strategy in Crimea.
  • The possible separation of Crimea from the Russian Federation could lead to severe losses for the dictator Putin and become a successful strategy for Ukraine.

Crimea is becoming a death trap for the invaders

The Russian dictator invested considerable sums in the military infrastructure of Crimea, and now all of it is under threat, the publication writes.

Crimea is a weak point for Russia. It has too much there to defend, and it is the best way for Ukraine to put real pressure on Mr Putin in order to extract concessions in the future, the article says.

The isolation of Crimea would make it possible to push Russian forces away from southern Ukraine, says former adviser to the German Ministry of Defense Niko Lange.

Why Russian troops cannot hide in Crimea

Now, the Russian occupiers can no longer hide in Crimea. Thanks to satellite and aerial intelligence provided to Ukraine by NATO allies, as well as deep knowledge of the territory and secret forces on the ground, "nothing can move in Crimea without the knowledge of Ukrainians." With the advent of ATACMS and the intensification of the use of drones, every square meter of the peninsula is within the reach of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, writes The Economist.

At the same time, the "vaunted and very expensive" Russian air defence system S-400 turned out to be useless in Crimea. Ukraine uses decoy drones to force the occupiers to turn on their radars and reveal their positions. The data is immediately transmitted to the ATACMS launch calculations, which strike within six minutes.

Russian air defence is also vulnerable to sabotage by Ukrainian special forces operating in Crimea. The Economist points out that each S-400 battery costs about $200 million and is not easy to replace.

The broader strategic success of the Ukrainian campaign in Crimea may happen this summer when Russian vacationers flock to the sea. If the occupying "power" closes the resorts, then Crimea will finally turn into "a source of depletion of Russian resources."

