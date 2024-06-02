Ukraine creates trap for Russia in Crimea

Ukraine is complicating Russia's position in the occupied Crimea by consistently attacking the aggressor country's strategic facilities.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military is currently conducting a campaign of strikes directed against the air defence of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, railways and water supply.

Journalists of the publication remind that on Friday, May 31, the Ukrainian military attacked a ferry crossing and an oil terminal in the port of Kavkaz, located on the Russian side of the Kerch Strait.

A few hours earlier, the Ukrainians struck the Crimean side of the Kerch ferry crossing, damaging two railway ferries, the Avangard and the Conroe Trader, which are critical to Russia's ability to supply Crimea.

The Kerch bridge was damaged twice, which made it unable to withstand heavy train traffic.

This deprives Russia of the ability to use the bridge as an element of military logistics to transfer heavy equipment and personnel.

Because of this, the aggressor country is forced to rely on road and rail connections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In this case, enemy trains and trucks become easy targets for the Ukrainian military.

Given that the railway line that the Russians are building through the occupied territories of Ukraine is not yet complete, this civilian ferry was the main logistics route for their army. Their naval logistics also disappeared long ago after Ukraine destroyed four and damaged five of their amphibious ships, explains Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces. Share

What are the goals of the Ukrainian strikes on Crimea occupied by Russia

The attack is the latest stage in Ukraine's complex operation to undermine Russian control over Crimea.

In addition to logistical targets, the Ukrainians used naval drones and missiles to destroy or damage at least 27 Russian warships and one submarine.

Kyiv also attacked Russian airfields and naval bases, forcing Moscow to move its fleet east along the Black Sea coast to the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

In addition, Kyiv's attacks undermined Russian air defence in Crimea.

On Friday morning, the Ukrainians attacked the Russian city of Krasnodar with the help of drones and Neptune missiles. The attack on the Crimean side of the strait was carried out by US-made ATACMS missiles.

This is in line with Washington's rules on limiting Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons. Kyiv announced that key targets were hit during the shelling.

Pletenchuk said Russia closed both the ferry crossing and the Kerch Bridge on Thursday, forcing civilians and military personnel to use a road through Ukraine's southern occupied territories to reach Russia.