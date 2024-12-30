Croatia holds first round of presidential elections. Who is leading
Source:  online.ua

Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanović won the first round of the presidential election, which took place on December 29. The second round is scheduled for January 12.

Points of attention

  • The first round of the presidential election in Croatia ended with the victory of Zoran Milanović, who received over 49% of the vote.
  • A second round of elections is scheduled for January 12, as none of the candidates received the necessary number of votes to win.
  • Scandals involving Milanovich regarding the refusal of military aid to Ukraine caused a loud resonance and divided society.
  • The President of the Republic has spoken out against intervention in international conflicts and promises to keep Croatia away from possible military threats.
  • Although Milanović is leading in the polls, the second round of the election will be announced on January 12, where voters will be able to express their support for the candidate.

What are the results of the first round of the presidential election in Croatia?

As noted, after counting 100% of the ballots, Milanović received 49.09% of the votes.

His closest opponent, former Science Minister Dragan Primorac, who represents the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, received 19.35%.

Since none of the candidates passed the 50% threshold needed to win, a second round of elections will be held on January 12.

Commenting on the results of the first round, Milanović stated that he intends to "fight for Croatia" and continue to defend his positions.

What is known about the scandals involving Milanovich?

As previously mentioned, in October, Putin's henchman refused to send Croatian military personnel to participate in the NATO Security and Training Mission to Ukraine (NSATU).

Thus, he went against the country's government, which supported this initiative and proposed that the president finally approve it.

Unfortunately, despite the enormous military assistance that Ukraine receives, there is no end in sight to the war, but there is a threat of the war spreading beyond the borders of Ukraine. The task of the President of the Republic… is to protect Croatia from war and take all measures to keep Croatia from military conflicts, Zoran Milanović's team cynically stated.

After this decision, a loud scandal broke out in Croatia, as the country's government does not support the president's approach.

Also, Zoran Milanovic, who is a sympathizer of dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that he would not allow the introduction of Croatian military personnel into Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission.

Discussions are starting again about the possible departure of soldiers from individual NATO countries to Ukraine. As long as I am the president of the republic, I will keep Croatia away from such conflicts. Croatia will not implement other people's decisions thoughtlessly and on someone's orders, - Milanović stated.

