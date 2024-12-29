The current President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, who is a pro-Russian politician, could win in the first round, as exit polls show him gaining over 50% of the vote.

Milanovic may remain president of Croatia

According to the latest data, the pro-Russian politician was able to gain 51.48% in the first round, writes Vecernji List .

It is also worth noting that his main rival, Dragan Primorac, the former Minister of Science, received 19.29%.

Independent candidates Marija Selak Raspudic and Ivanna Kekin from the left-wing green political party "We Can!" (Mozemo) are gaining over 8% each.

What is important to understand is that the election commission must begin publishing preliminary election results an hour after the polls close.

The role of the president is largely ceremonial, as the head of state cannot veto laws, but has a say in matters of foreign policy, defense, and security. Share

Photo: screenshot

Milanovich does not want to help Ukraine stop Russia

Recently, a pro-Russian politician provoked a new high-profile scandal on the international stage.

Zoran Milanovic, who is a sympathizer of dictator Vladimir Putin, said that he would not allow the introduction of Croatian troops into Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission.

Discussions are starting again about the possible departure of soldiers from individual NATO countries to Ukraine. As long as I am the President of the Republic, I will keep Croatia away from such conflicts. Croatia will not implement other people's decisions thoughtlessly and on someone's orders. Zoran Milanovic President of Croatia

He also added that Croatia will act cautiously, and its own interests will remain its priority.