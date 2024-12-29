The current President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, who is a pro-Russian politician, could win in the first round, as exit polls show him gaining over 50% of the vote.
- Milanovciv's main rival, Dragan Primorac, received only 19.29% of the vote.
- Independent candidates Maria Selak Raspudic and Ivanna Kekin also have some support from voters, scoring over 8% each.
- The role of the president in Croatia is ceremonial, but he has an important say in foreign policy, defense, and security matters.
Milanovic may remain president of Croatia
According to the latest data, the pro-Russian politician was able to gain 51.48% in the first round, writes Vecernji List .
It is also worth noting that his main rival, Dragan Primorac, the former Minister of Science, received 19.29%.
Independent candidates Marija Selak Raspudic and Ivanna Kekin from the left-wing green political party "We Can!" (Mozemo) are gaining over 8% each.
What is important to understand is that the election commission must begin publishing preliminary election results an hour after the polls close.
Milanovich does not want to help Ukraine stop Russia
Recently, a pro-Russian politician provoked a new high-profile scandal on the international stage.
Zoran Milanovic, who is a sympathizer of dictator Vladimir Putin, said that he would not allow the introduction of Croatian troops into Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission.
He also added that Croatia will act cautiously, and its own interests will remain its priority.
