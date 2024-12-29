Presidential elections began in Croatia on December 29, with eight candidates running, including the pro-Russian Milanović.
Points of attention
- Presidential elections have begun in Croatia, with eight candidates running, including incumbent President Zoran Milanović.
- A second round of elections is scheduled for January 12, 2025, if none of the candidates receives the required number of votes in the first round.
- Among the scandals involving Milanović, the refusal to send Croatian military personnel to the NATO mission in Ukraine stands out.
- One of the main tasks of the new president is to ensure the protection of Croatia from possible military conflicts and keep the country from war.
- The presidential elections in Croatia will determine the further development of the political situation in the country and its foreign policy direction.
What is known about the elections in Croatia?
As noted, 6,500 polling stations were opened in the first round of the elections, which will operate until the evening of December 29. After their closure, exit poll data is expected to be published.
Among the presidential candidates:
Zoran Milanović , the incumbent president with pro-Russian positions and representing the opposition Social Democratic Party, is running for a second term and has the support of 37.2% of voters according to the latest opinion polls.
Dragan Primorac , former Minister of Science and candidate for the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (CDU), with a rating of 20.4%.
Independent candidates: Maria Selak Raspudic and Ivana Kekin from the left-wing Green Party, each with about 10% support.
Mayor of Sinj Miro Bul .
Independent candidates: Tomislav Jonić and Niko Tokić .
Representative of the political party DOMiNO Branka Lozo .
If none of the candidates receives 50% of the vote, a second round of elections will be held on January 12, 2025.
What is known about the scandals involving Milanovich?
As previously mentioned, in October, Putin's henchman refused to send Croatian military personnel to participate in the NATO Security and Training Mission to Ukraine (NSATU).
Thus, he went against the country's government, which supported this initiative and proposed that the president finally approve it.
After this decision, a loud scandal broke out in Croatia, as the country's government does not support the president's approach.
