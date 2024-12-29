Presidential elections began in Croatia on December 29, with eight candidates running, including the pro-Russian Milanović.

What is known about the elections in Croatia?

As noted, 6,500 polling stations were opened in the first round of the elections, which will operate until the evening of December 29. After their closure, exit poll data is expected to be published.

Among the presidential candidates:

Zoran Milanović , the incumbent president with pro-Russian positions and representing the opposition Social Democratic Party, is running for a second term and has the support of 37.2% of voters according to the latest opinion polls.

Dragan Primorac , former Minister of Science and candidate for the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (CDU), with a rating of 20.4%.

Independent candidates: Maria Selak Raspudic and Ivana Kekin from the left-wing Green Party, each with about 10% support.

Mayor of Sinj Miro Bul .

Independent candidates: Tomislav Jonić and Niko Tokić .

Representative of the political party DOMiNO Branka Lozo .

If none of the candidates receives 50% of the vote, a second round of elections will be held on January 12, 2025.

What is known about the scandals involving Milanovich?

As previously mentioned, in October, Putin's henchman refused to send Croatian military personnel to participate in the NATO Security and Training Mission to Ukraine (NSATU).

Thus, he went against the country's government, which supported this initiative and proposed that the president finally approve it.

Unfortunately, despite the enormous military assistance that Ukraine receives, there is no end in sight to the war, but there is a threat of the war spreading beyond the borders of Ukraine. The task of the President of the Republic… is to protect Croatia from war and take all measures to keep Croatia from military conflicts, Zoran Milanović's team cynically stated. Share

After this decision, a loud scandal broke out in Croatia, as the country's government does not support the president's approach.