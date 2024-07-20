CrowdStrike eliminates software malfunctions after worldwide IT-collapse

Cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike is working to fix a flaw in an update for Windows hosts.

On July 19, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the situation had been fixed, adding that it was not a cyber attack. Some companies said their systems were slow to recover.

Mac and Linux hosts were unaffected. This is not a security incident or a cyber attack. The problem has been identified, isolated, and a fix has begun, George Kurtz said. Share

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

At the same time, he advised customers contacting support to "make sure they are communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels."

It should be noted that ports and shipping activity was disrupted due to a global failure in the operation of IT systems in Europe.

What is known about a global failure in the IT system

On July 19, the companies Nova Poshta, Vodafone, Sense Bank and Monobank announced disruptions in their work — there are difficulties with customer service.

The company assured us that the reasons for the technical failure had already been clarified. They promised to resume work there shortly.

The press service of Sense Bank stated that technical problems are recorded in the bank's work, in particular, in the display of products, cards and accounts, transfers and currency exchange, payment for services, buyers of bonds and auto insurances, opening of deposits and loans, and collection and references.

Large-scale failures in IT systems worldwide have affected numerous companies and organizations.

Airlines and airports : United Airlines, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines have had problems, as well as airport systems in Spain, Ireland, Australia, and other countries.

Banks and companies : Banks and hundreds of companies, including the London Stock Exchange, are experiencing outages.

Microsoft : All Microsoft products were affected.

Ukraine : Nova Poshta, Sense Bank, and Vodafone's work failed.

SkyNews : A British TV channel has been taken offline.

India : Times Now reports that the crash was caused by a recent CrowdStrike update.

Turkish Airlines also suspended flights due to a "major global disruption".

All Spanish airports experienced a "computer systems incident" following the CrowdStrike failure.

Several UK airports were also forced to suspend flights.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed the suspension of flights at United Airlines and Delta Airlines due to communication problems caused by the global outage.