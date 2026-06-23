Czech President Pavel sues Prime Minister Babis

Czech President Petr Pavel has publicly announced that he has filed a lawsuit against his country's government, seeking to challenge Prime Minister Andrej Babis' decision not to include him in the government delegation to the NATO summit in Turkey.
Points of attention
- The Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic is set to address this issue on June 24, as the public awaits a resolution to the conflict between the country's highest officials.
- The dispute stems from differing perspectives on the significance of President Pavel's presence at the upcoming NATO summit, raising questions about the rightful representation of the Czech Republic.
Pavel's lawsuit against Babis — all the details of the scandal
According to the Czech president, he sent his lawsuit to the Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic.
Thus, Pavel wants clarification regarding who has the authority to decide whether the head of state can participate in the NATO summit.
According to media reports, the court is due to consider this issue during a plenary session on June 24.
In his statement, Pavel claimed that Babis was trying to "exclude" him from the summit, thereby "limiting the role granted to him by the Constitution."
The President drew attention to the fact that his predecessors participated in all previous NATO summits, and he himself has been present at every Alliance meeting since taking office in 2023.
After lengthy discussions over who would represent Prague in Ankara, Babis announced on Monday that the head of state would not be able to join the official delegation because "this summit will be different from the previous ones."
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