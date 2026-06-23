Czech President Pavel sues Prime Minister Babis

Czech President Petr Pavel has publicly announced that he has filed a lawsuit against his country's government, seeking to challenge Prime Minister Andrej Babis' decision not to include him in the government delegation to the NATO summit in Turkey.

Pavel's lawsuit against Babis — all the details of the scandal

According to the Czech president, he sent his lawsuit to the Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic.

Thus, Pavel wants clarification regarding who has the authority to decide whether the head of state can participate in the NATO summit.

According to media reports, the court is due to consider this issue during a plenary session on June 24.

In his statement, Pavel claimed that Babis was trying to "exclude" him from the summit, thereby "limiting the role granted to him by the Constitution."

The President drew attention to the fact that his predecessors participated in all previous NATO summits, and he himself has been present at every Alliance meeting since taking office in 2023.