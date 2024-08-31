Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen explained the importance of Ukraine's victory in the war against the Russian Federation
Category
Politics
Publication date

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen explained the importance of Ukraine's victory in the war against the Russian Federation

Mette Fredriksen
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During a speech at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Fredriksen, emphasized that Ukraine must win the criminal war unleashed by Russia, because otherwise not only Ukraine, but also Western partners will be defeated.

Points of attention

  • The victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation is crucial not only for Ukraine but also for the Western partners and the EU as a whole.
  • EU countries have a unified position in supporting Ukraine against the threat from Russia, with almost unanimous agreement on the importance of Ukraine winning the war.
  • Denmark, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen, has shown willingness to support Ukraine by offering F-16 fighters, highlighting the need for Ukraine to receive necessary weapons from the West without restrictions on their use.
  • The Danish Prime Minister stresses the dangerous consequences of Russia winning the war and calls on those who do not fully support Ukraine to understand the severity of the situation.
  • The EU remains united in its stance on the conflict, with only one country seemingly in opposition, emphasizing the collective support for Ukraine in this crucial battle.

Why the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation is extremely important for the EU

There is no alternative to Ukraine winning the war. Because if Russia wins, not only Ukraine will be defeated, but also all of us, Fredriksen emphasizes.

According to her, the EU countries have almost unanimous agreement on this.

Europe has never been as united as it is now... We sometimes have internal discussions. But it is not about the fact that 12 is for one option, 15 is for another. No, it's 26 to one. That is, one country against the whole of Europe, - emphasizes the head of the Danish government.

From the public position of the capitals, it can be assumed that it is about the opposition of Hungary, but Fredriksen did not specify this.

The Danish Prime Minister called on those who do not properly support Ukraine's victory to "understand how dangerous the situation is."

Denmark was ready to hand over F-16 to Ukraine at the beginning of the war

Fredriksen noted that Denmark was ready to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine even at the beginning of the invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, but there was a long discussion on this issue.

I'm sorry it took so long to deliver the F-16. Personally, I was ready to hand them over to Ukraine from the very beginning of the war. But there was a long discussion about whether this was the right decision or not, Fredriksen emphasizes.

She did not specify who exactly slowed down the supply of aircraft, but expressed her belief that the task still remains for Ukraine to receive all the weapons it needs from the West.

Fredriksen also confirmed that there are no restrictions on the use of the provided weapons, including aircraft, on the part of Denmark.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Which countries pose a threat to Europe — Czech intelligence data
Which countries pose a threat to Europe — Czech intelligence data
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark gave permission to Ukraine to use its weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation
Flags of Ukraine and Denmark

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?