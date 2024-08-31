During a speech at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Fredriksen, emphasized that Ukraine must win the criminal war unleashed by Russia, because otherwise not only Ukraine, but also Western partners will be defeated.

Why the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation is extremely important for the EU

There is no alternative to Ukraine winning the war. Because if Russia wins, not only Ukraine will be defeated, but also all of us, Fredriksen emphasizes.

According to her, the EU countries have almost unanimous agreement on this.

According to her, the EU countries have almost unanimous agreement on this.

Europe has never been as united as it is now... We sometimes have internal discussions. But it is not about the fact that 12 is for one option, 15 is for another. No, it's 26 to one. That is, one country against the whole of Europe, - emphasizes the head of the Danish government.

During the panel 'European Security Landscape: What’s at Stake?' Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (@Statsmin) made it clear: "What Ukraine needs for this war, needs to be delivered."



In these critical times, it's essential that Ukraine receives the support necessary to defend… pic.twitter.com/tRlxftitBs — GLOBSEC (@GLOBSEC) August 31, 2024

From the public position of the capitals, it can be assumed that it is about the opposition of Hungary, but Fredriksen did not specify this.

The Danish Prime Minister called on those who do not properly support Ukraine's victory to "understand how dangerous the situation is."

Denmark was ready to hand over F-16 to Ukraine at the beginning of the war

Fredriksen noted that Denmark was ready to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine even at the beginning of the invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, but there was a long discussion on this issue.

I'm sorry it took so long to deliver the F-16. Personally, I was ready to hand them over to Ukraine from the very beginning of the war. But there was a long discussion about whether this was the right decision or not, Fredriksen emphasizes.

She did not specify who exactly slowed down the supply of aircraft, but expressed her belief that the task still remains for Ukraine to receive all the weapons it needs from the West.

Fredriksen also confirmed that there are no restrictions on the use of the provided weapons, including aircraft, on the part of Denmark.