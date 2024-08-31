During a speech at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Fredriksen, emphasized that Ukraine must win the criminal war unleashed by Russia, because otherwise not only Ukraine, but also Western partners will be defeated.
Why the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation is extremely important for the EU
According to her, the EU countries have almost unanimous agreement on this.
During the panel 'European Security Landscape: What’s at Stake?' Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (@Statsmin) made it clear: "What Ukraine needs for this war, needs to be delivered."— GLOBSEC (@GLOBSEC) August 31, 2024
In these critical times, it's essential that Ukraine receives the support necessary to defend… pic.twitter.com/tRlxftitBs
From the public position of the capitals, it can be assumed that it is about the opposition of Hungary, but Fredriksen did not specify this.
The Danish Prime Minister called on those who do not properly support Ukraine's victory to "understand how dangerous the situation is."
Denmark was ready to hand over F-16 to Ukraine at the beginning of the war
Fredriksen noted that Denmark was ready to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine even at the beginning of the invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, but there was a long discussion on this issue.
She did not specify who exactly slowed down the supply of aircraft, but expressed her belief that the task still remains for Ukraine to receive all the weapons it needs from the West.
Fredriksen also confirmed that there are no restrictions on the use of the provided weapons, including aircraft, on the part of Denmark.
