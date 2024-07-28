Czech intelligence is convinced that Russia, China and Iran pose a threat to the security of Europe.
Points of attention
- Czech intelligence considers Russia, China and Iran threats to the security of Europe.
- The main threats to Europe include Russian imperialism, cyber attacks, migration and right-wing extremism.
- The Inspector General of the German Armed Forces warns of a possible invasion of the Russian Federation into NATO territory within 5-8 years.
- The Russian armed forces produce a large number of additional tanks every year, which poses a threat to Europe.
Czech intelligence considers the Russian Federation, China and Iran threats to Europe
As the head of the Security and Information Service of the Czech Republic (BIS) Michal Kudelk notes, the world is boiling and moving dangerously on the verge of a global collision.
Among the current threats to Europe, the head of counterintelligence of the Czech Republic named the threat from Russian imperialism, sabotage and intelligence operations of Russia, China and Iran.
According to him, among the threats are also propaganda, migration, the threat of Islamic terrorism, in particular the growth of right-wing extremism, illegal arms trade, cyber attacks or possible abuse of artificial intelligence.
When Russia can attack NATO
Already in 5-8 years, the Russian army can launch an invasion of NATO territory. This was warned by the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer.
According to the general, as of today, he really records the increase of military power by the aggressor country, writes n-tv .
The fact that "the Russian army is oriented towards the West" cannot be ignored either.
As Carsten Breuer notes, his new forecast is based on his own analysis, data from German intelligence, as well as Berlin's armed forces.
In addition, the general emphasized that he always pays attention to what the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, says.
He also added that the Russian army produces 1,000 to 1,500 additional tanks every year.
Against this background, it is important to understand that the 5 largest European NATO member countries have only half of this number in their arsenal.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-