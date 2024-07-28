Which countries pose a threat to Europe — Czech intelligence data
Category
World
Publication date

Which countries pose a threat to Europe — Czech intelligence data

Which countries pose a threat to Europe — Czech intelligence data
Читати українською
Source:  CTK

Czech intelligence is convinced that Russia, China and Iran pose a threat to the security of Europe.

Points of attention

  • Czech intelligence considers Russia, China and Iran threats to the security of Europe.
  • The main threats to Europe include Russian imperialism, cyber attacks, migration and right-wing extremism.
  • The Inspector General of the German Armed Forces warns of a possible invasion of the Russian Federation into NATO territory within 5-8 years.
  • The Russian armed forces produce a large number of additional tanks every year, which poses a threat to Europe.

Czech intelligence considers the Russian Federation, China and Iran threats to Europe

As the head of the Security and Information Service of the Czech Republic (BIS) Michal Kudelk notes, the world is boiling and moving dangerously on the verge of a global collision.

Among the current threats to Europe, the head of counterintelligence of the Czech Republic named the threat from Russian imperialism, sabotage and intelligence operations of Russia, China and Iran.

According to him, among the threats are also propaganda, migration, the threat of Islamic terrorism, in particular the growth of right-wing extremism, illegal arms trade, cyber attacks or possible abuse of artificial intelligence.

When Russia can attack NATO

Already in 5-8 years, the Russian army can launch an invasion of NATO territory. This was warned by the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer.

According to the general, as of today, he really records the increase of military power by the aggressor country, writes n-tv .

The fact that "the Russian army is oriented towards the West" cannot be ignored either.

In five to eight years, Moscow's armed forces will be equipped with the material base and personnel to launch an attack on NATO territory, Carsten Breuer said.

As Carsten Breuer notes, his new forecast is based on his own analysis, data from German intelligence, as well as Berlin's armed forces.

In addition, the general emphasized that he always pays attention to what the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, says.

He also added that the Russian army produces 1,000 to 1,500 additional tanks every year.

Against this background, it is important to understand that the 5 largest European NATO member countries have only half of this number in their arsenal.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin was able to strengthen another dictatorship
Vladimir Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain already knows how to destroy Putin's nuclear arsenal
Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How long Russia will be able to continue the war against Ukraine — forecast by Estonian intelligence
Russian Army tanks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?