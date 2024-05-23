Day of Heroes in Ukraine: Budanov gives powerful speech to Ukrainians — video

On May 23, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Heroes, honoring warriors who dedicated their lives to the country’s freedom and independence.
Budanov: Ukrainians are an example of invincibility
On May 23, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Heroes (also known as the Heroes’ Day). This is a national holiday, during which the fighters for the freedom and independence of the country are honored.
As Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ministry of Defenсe of Ukraine, noted, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Heroes on May 23. It honors people who became a strong shield of Ukrainian will, a pillar of our sovereignty and independence.
Budanov also added that from the past to now the Heroes of Ukraine are united by a single spirit. Every day in the fight for the truth is a difficult test of strength, courage and faith. But despite all the trials, the future of Ukraine is unshakable — in the circle of free democratic peoples.
Kyrylo Budanov noted that the soldiers of the military intelligence of Ukraine have more than once proven their courage, loyalty to the country and the oath.
DIU presented a film for Heroes' Day
Especially for Heroes' Day, which Ukrainians celebrate annually on May 23, the DIU presented the documentary film "Country of Heroes".
Together with famous military men and historians, the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, gave an exclusive interview for the film.
Subsequently, the Day of Heroes was celebrated by the Ukrainian diaspora. In independent Ukraine, Heroes' Day on May 23 began to be celebrated more widely after the Russian attack in 2014.
