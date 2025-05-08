Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on May 8 on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism from Khreshchatyk. From the country's main street, he reminded them of the difference between celebrating this day in Kyiv and Moscow.
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism
The address of the Head of State was published on the website of the President of Ukraine.
He recalled that three years ago, during the recording of the Independence Day address, Russian equipment was burned on Khreshchatyk.
And only such a parade can bring evil here, the President noted.
The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine has not forgotten that 80 years ago dozens of nations fought against Nazism. And over 8 million Ukrainians, unfortunately, died in this struggle.
Zelenskyy concluded that 80 years ago, victory was achieved over Nazism in World War II:
And this day reminds us of an important law: any evil will inevitably end. Any occupier will eventually leave our land. Life always returns. And this is what we stand for today. This is what will happen one day.
Ukraine today, May 8, celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939–1945.
In 2023, the Verkhovna Rada, by the law "On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939–1945", established May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory — the only date when Ukraine celebrates the victory over Nazism and honors the memory of those who died in World War II.
