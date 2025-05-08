Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on May 8 on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism from Khreshchatyk. From the country's main street, he reminded them of the difference between celebrating this day in Kyiv and Moscow.

This is the difference Russia shows every May 9th. The difference between life on Independence Square and the parade of fear on Red Square. Columns of tanks, marching boxes of murderers, disguised extras, half-dead faces who will look down on this procession. A sect called "We Can Repeat It." You repeated it. You repeated all that evil. Ukraine saw it. The whole world saw it. Tomorrow, the organizer of the mass graves in Bucha will speak about the atrocities of the Nazis. And those who organized the blockade of Mariupol will speak about the blockade of Leningrad. There will be a parade of cynicism. You simply cannot call it anything else. A parade of bile and lies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He recalled that three years ago, during the recording of the Independence Day address, Russian equipment was burned on Khreshchatyk.

And only such a parade can bring evil here, the President noted.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine has not forgotten that 80 years ago dozens of nations fought against Nazism. And over 8 million Ukrainians, unfortunately, died in this struggle.

Almost every family has a photo, cherishes the memory of one of their own. Great-grandfather, grandmother or great-grandmother, or, like me, grandfather. And those of us who found the veterans of World War II still alive, remember how they quietly, modestly gathered, without romance, without pathos, remembering the time when they always raised a toast: "Let there be no war!" And almost every Ukrainian family today has a hero who fought or is fighting against the new evil. Fighting for our Ukraine, our Kyiv, for all our cities, villages, for our people, for our lives. Share

Zelenskyy concluded that 80 years ago, victory was achieved over Nazism in World War II:

And this day reminds us of an important law: any evil will inevitably end. Any occupier will eventually leave our land. Life always returns. And this is what we stand for today. This is what will happen one day.

Ukraine today, May 8, celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939–1945.