Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism. Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on May 8 on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism from Khreshchatyk. From the country's main street, he reminded them of the difference between celebrating this day in Kyiv and Moscow.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of honoring the memory of those who died in the fight against Nazism and understanding historical events.
  • The Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism highlights the sacrifices made by millions in the struggle against evil during World War II.
  • The President contrasts the celebrations in Kyiv and Moscow, pointing out the difference in perspectives on this historic day.

Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism

The address of the Head of State was published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

This is the difference Russia shows every May 9th. The difference between life on Independence Square and the parade of fear on Red Square. Columns of tanks, marching boxes of murderers, disguised extras, half-dead faces who will look down on this procession. A sect called "We Can Repeat It." You repeated it. You repeated all that evil. Ukraine saw it. The whole world saw it. Tomorrow, the organizer of the mass graves in Bucha will speak about the atrocities of the Nazis. And those who organized the blockade of Mariupol will speak about the blockade of Leningrad. There will be a parade of cynicism. You simply cannot call it anything else. A parade of bile and lies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He recalled that three years ago, during the recording of the Independence Day address, Russian equipment was burned on Khreshchatyk.

And only such a parade can bring evil here, the President noted.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine has not forgotten that 80 years ago dozens of nations fought against Nazism. And over 8 million Ukrainians, unfortunately, died in this struggle.

Almost every family has a photo, cherishes the memory of one of their own. Great-grandfather, grandmother or great-grandmother, or, like me, grandfather. And those of us who found the veterans of World War II still alive, remember how they quietly, modestly gathered, without romance, without pathos, remembering the time when they always raised a toast: "Let there be no war!" And almost every Ukrainian family today has a hero who fought or is fighting against the new evil. Fighting for our Ukraine, our Kyiv, for all our cities, villages, for our people, for our lives.

Zelenskyy concluded that 80 years ago, victory was achieved over Nazism in World War II:

And this day reminds us of an important law: any evil will inevitably end. Any occupier will eventually leave our land. Life always returns. And this is what we stand for today. This is what will happen one day.

Ukraine today, May 8, celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939–1945.

In 2023, the Verkhovna Rada, by the law "On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939–1945", established May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory — the only date when Ukraine celebrates the victory over Nazism and honors the memory of those who died in World War II.

More on the topic

Category
Calendar of Holidays
Publication date
Додати до обраного
May 8 is the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in Ukraine
May 8 is the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is impossible." Zelensky publicly addressed Putin
Zelenskyy once again appealed to Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Very dangerous things." Zelensky warned about Orban's plans
Zelenskyy rebuked Orban and his team

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?