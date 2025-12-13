DeepStrike weapons hit 98 targets in Russia in November — Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the details of the operational situation at the front. The enemy is conducting offensive actions almost along the entire line of combat contact.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully hit 98 enemy targets in Russia using DeepStrike weapons in November, demonstrating active defense and effective military operations.
- Despite facing pressure from the enemy, the Ukrainian army is holding back and destroying the Kremlin's plans, with over 4,000 enemy targets struck throughout the month.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively targeting the enemy's oil refining industry, a key source of funding for the war, contributing to the ongoing success in military operations.
The AFU struck over 4,000 Russian army targets in November — Syrskiy
On some days, the number of clashes reaches 300, the highest since the beginning of the war. However, the Ukrainian army is holding back the pressure, destroying the Kremlin's plans, not abandoning the tactics of active defense and effectively applying it.
Moreover, in some important areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting their own active operations and clearing settlements from the enemy.
In particular, our active actions in the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration area continue. In Pokrovsko itself, in the last few weeks we were able to regain control of about 16 sq km in the northern part of the city. Logistics in Myrnograd are complicated, but they continue.
At the same time, no territorial losses were recorded in the Kupyansky, Kostyantynivsky, and Prydniprovsky operational areas.
DeepStrike weapons have completed 81 fire missions and hit 98 enemy targets in the Russian Federation over the past month. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking the enemy's oil refining industry, which is the main source of funding for the war.
In November, our artillerymen hit over 4,100 enemy targets, and our missile forces hit over a hundred. Despite the shortage of missiles, we maintain the effectiveness of our air defense. We are increasing the work of electronic warfare systems for electronic cover. Thus, 94,000 air attack vehicles were suppressed by electronic warfare means during the month, of which 2,200 were Shaheds and 7,000 were Molnys.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have also fully transitioned to a corps system. Army corps and their commanders have already gained experience and are conducting specific operations. The formation of the Armed Forces Cyber Forces Command will be completed by the end of the year.
