Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the details of the operational situation at the front. The enemy is conducting offensive actions almost along the entire line of combat contact.

On some days, the number of clashes reaches 300, the highest since the beginning of the war. However, the Ukrainian army is holding back the pressure, destroying the Kremlin's plans, not abandoning the tactics of active defense and effectively applying it.

The number of Russian groups has been around 710,000 for a long time. At the same time, the enemy has not been able to increase this figure, despite active recruitment in the Russian Federation, because our soldiers are "minus" a thousand occupiers killed and wounded every day. Thus, at the cost of huge losses, the enemy was able to take control of some of our territories in November. However, Russian propaganda statements about the pace of the Russian Federation's troops' advance do not correspond to reality. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Moreover, in some important areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting their own active operations and clearing settlements from the enemy.

In particular, our active actions in the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration area continue. In Pokrovsko itself, in the last few weeks we were able to regain control of about 16 sq km in the northern part of the city. Logistics in Myrnograd are complicated, but they continue.

At the same time, no territorial losses were recorded in the Kupyansky, Kostyantynivsky, and Prydniprovsky operational areas.

DeepStrike weapons have completed 81 fire missions and hit 98 enemy targets in the Russian Federation over the past month. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking the enemy's oil refining industry, which is the main source of funding for the war.

In November, our artillerymen hit over 4,100 enemy targets, and our missile forces hit over a hundred. Despite the shortage of missiles, we maintain the effectiveness of our air defense. We are increasing the work of electronic warfare systems for electronic cover. Thus, 94,000 air attack vehicles were suppressed by electronic warfare means during the month, of which 2,200 were Shaheds and 7,000 were Molnys.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have also fully transitioned to a corps system. Army corps and their commanders have already gained experience and are conducting specific operations. The formation of the Armed Forces Cyber Forces Command will be completed by the end of the year.