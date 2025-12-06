Defense forces destroyed another 1,180 Russian invaders

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully hit three enemy artillery systems, and also eliminated many Russian soldiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 6, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/06/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,179,790 (+1,180) people

tanks — 11,398 (+2) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,688 (+2) units.

artillery systems — 34,874 (+31) units.

MLRS — 1,560 (+2) units.

air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

aircraft — 431 (+0) units.

helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 87,387 (+487) units.

cruise missiles — 4,024 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 1 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,037 (+130) units.

special equipment — 4,015 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 53 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 137 guided bombs.

In addition, it deployed 6,602 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,988 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 138 from multiple launch rocket systems.