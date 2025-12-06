Defense forces destroyed another 1,180 Russian invaders
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces destroyed another 1,180 Russian invaders

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces destroyed another 1,180 Russian invaders
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully hit three enemy artillery systems, and also eliminated many Russian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides daily updates on the situation, offering insights into the ongoing battle against Russian invaders.
  • The resilience and efforts of Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate their commitment to defending their country and combating aggression from the Russian Federation.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 6, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/06/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,179,790 (+1,180) people

  • tanks — 11,398 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,688 (+2) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,874 (+31) units.

  • MLRS — 1,560 (+2) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 431 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 87,387 (+487) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,024 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,037 (+130) units.

  • special equipment — 4,015 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 53 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 137 guided bombs.

In addition, it deployed 6,602 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,988 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 138 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz puts Trump in his place after cynical demand on Ukraine
Merz was not afraid to speak out against Trump for the sake of Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Oil refinery on fire in Ryazan, Russia, after drone attack
A new “bavovna” covered Russia on December 6
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Armed Forces Day of Ukraine. Zelenskyy addressed the soldiers and the people
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky recorded a special address on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?