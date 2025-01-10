According to the General Staff, 161 clashes took place on the front over the past 24 hours. The defense forces eliminated another 1,830 Russian occupiers.

What's happening at the front?

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces repelled 2 attacks by Russian occupiers in the area of Vovchansk and Starytsy.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy conducted 7 unsuccessful attacks near Zapadne, Kucherivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 17 times near Zeleny Gay, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanka, Tverdokhlibovye, Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Ivanivka.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian occupiers carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Belogorivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 7 clashes were recorded near Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy units near Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military stopped 42 unsuccessful assault and offensive attempts by Russian occupiers near Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Yelizavetivka, Promyny, Lysivka, Zeleny, Zviry, Novy Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyny, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandreyevka, and Novoelizavetivka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, 29 attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled near Srebne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhovo, and Dachny.

In the direction of Vremivka, the enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Yantarne, Vremivka, Konstantinopyl, and Rozlyv.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, 3 unsuccessful attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled.

25 enemy attacks were repelled in Kurshchyna .

What is known about the losses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation?

personnel — about 804 thousand 930 (+1 thousand 830) persons,

tanks — 9,741 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,253 (+32) units,

artillery systems — 21,789 (+24) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 260 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 41 (+3) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,884 (+71),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 17 (+3),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33 thousand 473 (+86) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 689 (+3)