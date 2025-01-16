Ukrainian military launched a successful strike on the Liskinska oil depot, part of Rosneft, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
- Ukrainian military carried out a successful strike on the Liskinska oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
- The attack was carried out by Special Operations Forces units using strike drones, causing a large-scale fire and significant damage to the facility's infrastructure.
- The oil depot was used to supply fuel to Russian military groups conducting hostilities against Ukraine.
- The local governor reported an attack by more than 10 drones and numerous fire crews working to put out the fire on the tanks.
- The situation at the Liskinska oil terminal is of serious concern due to the possibility of further escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian forces attacked the Liskinska oil terminal near Voronezh
According to the General Staff, on the night of January 16, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked a Rosneft facility in the settlement of Lysky, Voronezh region.
Special operations forces clarified that the attack caused a massive fire that engulfed several tanks.
Several tanks are still burning. The impact caused significant damage to the oil depot's infrastructure.
The oil depot was used to store fuel supplied to Russian military groups conducting hostilities against Ukraine.
Oil depot still burning in Voronezh region of Russia
According to the local governor, the territory of three districts of the region was attacked by more than 10 drones at night, most of which struck an oil depot in the Liskin district.
