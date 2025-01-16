Defense forces hit the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian military launched a successful strike on the Liskinska oil depot, part of Rosneft, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian forces attacked the Liskinska oil terminal near Voronezh

According to the General Staff, on the night of January 16, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked a Rosneft facility in the settlement of Lysky, Voronezh region.

At least three strike drones were recorded hitting the facility. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility. Share

Special operations forces clarified that the attack caused a massive fire that engulfed several tanks.

Several tanks are still burning. The impact caused significant damage to the oil depot's infrastructure.

The oil depot was used to store fuel supplied to Russian military groups conducting hostilities against Ukraine.

Oil depot still burning in Voronezh region of Russia

According to the local governor, the territory of three districts of the region was attacked by more than 10 drones at night, most of which struck an oil depot in the Liskin district.