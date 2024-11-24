Defense forces of Ukraine hit the S-400 complex of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
Ukraine
Defense forces of Ukraine hit the S-400 complex of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces of Ukraine hit the S-400 complex of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
On the night of November 24, units of Ukrainian forces hit the radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex in the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck a regiment of the Russian Missile Forces in the Kursk region

As the General Staff notes, on the night of November 24, units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces launched a group attack on the positions of the anti-aircraft missile division 1490 of the anti-aircraft missile regiment of the 6th Army of the Russian Federation in the territory of the Kursk region.

A successful hit to the radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded.

It should be noted that the specified unit of the Russian Armed Forces conducted combat operations in the "ground-to-ground" mode, that is, hitting land-based stationary targets, the General Staff added.

Forces of unmanned systems corrected the attack of the Armed Forces on the command post in Kurshchyna

This is reported by the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces successfully performed an operation to correct and record the results of fire damage to the enemy's command post in the area of Maryino, Kursk region.

They added that the task was completed by the Harpoon crew of the 413th separate battalion of unmanned systems "Raid" in cooperation with the unit of unmanned forces of the 78th separate airborne assault regiment "Bzmyl".

