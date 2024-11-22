Watch: SSO fighters eliminated 10 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: SSO fighters eliminated 10 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO
Читати українською

Servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during reconnaissance in the territory of the Kursk Region, eliminated ten Russian invaders and captured three more.

Points of attention

  • Servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine eliminated 10 Russian invaders and captured three more in Kurshchyna.
  • Special forces successfully carried out special operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.
  • The video of the actions of operators and soldiers of the SSO in reconnaissance in Kurshchyna was published by the command on Facebook.

Ukrainian special forces "minus" the Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

The command of the SSO reported this in Telegram, publishing a video where the work of the fighters was recorded.

During special reconnaissance in Kurshchyna, soldiers of the 8th special purpose regiment of the SSO named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich raided enemy positions.

SSO operators quickly destroyed 10 occupiers, three more replenished the exchange fund.

Special forces rescued Ukrainian soldiers from being surrounded in Kurshchyna

Operators of the 73rd Naval Center for Special Operations named after Chief Antin Holovaty carried out a successful special operation, during which they rescued 16 servicemen of three different units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from being surrounded in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, publishing the relevant video.

At two o'clock in the morning, SSO operators received the combat task of removing a group of servicemen from friendly units from the encirclement. Within two hours, the operators planned the task and advanced in two armored Humvees to rescue the brothers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters showed the destruction of bridges and crossings of the Russian army in Kurshchyna — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters showed the destruction of bridges and crossings of the Russian army in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Sapphir" in Kurshchyna — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Sapphir" in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSO fighters showed the destruction of Russian logistics during the operation in Kurshchyna — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO fighters showed the destruction of Russian logistics during the operation in Kurshchyna — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?