Watch: SSO fighters eliminated 10 Russian occupiers in Kurshchyna

Servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during reconnaissance in the territory of the Kursk Region, eliminated ten Russian invaders and captured three more.

The command of the SSO reported this in Telegram, publishing a video where the work of the fighters was recorded.

During special reconnaissance in Kurshchyna, soldiers of the 8th special purpose regiment of the SSO named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich raided enemy positions. Share

SSO operators quickly destroyed 10 occupiers, three more replenished the exchange fund.

Special forces rescued Ukrainian soldiers from being surrounded in Kurshchyna

Operators of the 73rd Naval Center for Special Operations named after Chief Antin Holovaty carried out a successful special operation, during which they rescued 16 servicemen of three different units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from being surrounded in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, publishing the relevant video.