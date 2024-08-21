SSO fighters showed the destruction of bridges and crossings of the Russian army in Kurshchyna — video

Operators of the Special Operations Forces together with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine accurately destroy bridges and crossings during the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces showed how they destroy bridges and crossings in the Kursk region

It is noted that the now released video shows effective damage by SSO operators of enemy engineering equipment in the Kursk region, as well as detection and correction of Hymars fire on bridges and pontoon crossings.

Where do Russian pontoons "disappear" in Kurshchyna? Operators of the Special Operations Forces, together with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, accurately destroy them.

It is also reported that, together with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, an accumulation of equipment, a field warehouse of B/K, PMM, an anti-aircraft missile complex, and a 152-mm D-20 gun were struck and destroyed.

Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise strikes from the air.

This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.

In addition, on August 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove during an operation in the Kursk region. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.

As noted, the Armed Forces are actively trying to destroy the river crossings in the Kursk region, which are the only routes for the supply or retreat of Russian troops in the region.