Operators of the Special Operations Forces together with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine accurately destroy bridges and crossings during the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- SSO fighters, together with units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, accurately destroy bridges and crossings in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
- The video captures effective damage by operators of enemy engineering equipment and adjusting fire on bridges and pontoon crossings.
- The bombings are aimed at isolating Russian troops in the area between the Seim River and Ukrainian-controlled territory.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively trying to eliminate river crossings in the Kursk region, which are strategic for enemy forces in the region.
- Aviation of the Air Force continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with accurate air strikes.
The Armed Forces showed how they destroy bridges and crossings in the Kursk region
It is noted that the now released video shows effective damage by SSO operators of enemy engineering equipment in the Kursk region, as well as detection and correction of Hymars fire on bridges and pontoon crossings.
It is also reported that, together with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, an accumulation of equipment, a field warehouse of B/K, PMM, an anti-aircraft missile complex, and a 152-mm D-20 gun were struck and destroyed.
Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise strikes from the air.
This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.
In addition, on August 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove during an operation in the Kursk region. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.
As noted, the Armed Forces are actively trying to destroy the river crossings in the Kursk region, which are the only routes for the supply or retreat of Russian troops in the region.
The bombing is aimed at isolating Russian troops in the area between the Seim River and territory already controlled by Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force and Russian sources, all three bridges across the Seim River were destroyed or seriously damaged, the publication writes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-