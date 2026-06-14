Defense forces struck manpower, command posts, and depots of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Defense forces struck manpower, command posts, and depots of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - what are the results?
Читати українською

During last night and the previous day, units of Ukrainian troops struck a number of military facilities of the Russian occupation forces both on the territory of the Russian Federation and on the TOT. This time, the attacks targeted concentrations of Russian soldiers, enemy command posts, and warehouses.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the active targeting of Russian army personnel in multiple regions, reflecting a strategic offensive approach.
  • The confirmed damage to significant assets like tanks, pipelines, and berths at the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal underscores the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operations.

New operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?

An important target for Ukrainian troops this time was an enemy command and observation post in the Bryansk region.

In addition, the Russian army's UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Kherson regions were hit by SOU strikes.

In the Sokologirsk district of the Luhansk region, a workshop for the production and equipping of ammunition for heavy enemy drones was hit. In the Donetsk region, an occupiers' field artillery depot in the Pryazovskoye district and a material and technical equipment depot in the Kleban-Byka district were hit.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the Defense Forces also actively struck at concentrations of Russian army personnel in the Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Donbas, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Bryansk regions.

In addition, the results of additional reconnaissance of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, which was hit on June 13, 2026, in the area of the Volna settlement in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, confirmed damage to three RVS-40000 tanks, a pipeline, and bulk standers at berths No. 5 and No. 6.

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