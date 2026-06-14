During last night and the previous day, units of Ukrainian troops struck a number of military facilities of the Russian occupation forces both on the territory of the Russian Federation and on the TOT. This time, the attacks targeted concentrations of Russian soldiers, enemy command posts, and warehouses.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the active targeting of Russian army personnel in multiple regions, reflecting a strategic offensive approach.
- The confirmed damage to significant assets like tanks, pipelines, and berths at the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal underscores the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operations.
New operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?
An important target for Ukrainian troops this time was an enemy command and observation post in the Bryansk region.
In addition, the Russian army's UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Kherson regions were hit by SOU strikes.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the Defense Forces also actively struck at concentrations of Russian army personnel in the Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Donbas, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Bryansk regions.
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