Former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin called on the Russian authorities to start mining Russian tankers to make it impossible to intercept them. Moreover, he even threatened Western countries with oil spills, i.e. an environmental disaster.
Points of attention
- The interception of the SMYRTOS tanker by British Armed Forces sheds light on the shadowy operations of Russian tanker fleets and the growing concerns over security threats in international waters.
- The threats of oil spills and environmental disasters in the event of tanker bombings further complicate the already tense relations between Russia and Western nations, raising concerns about potential escalation.
Russia is panicking over the seizure of its tankers
Senator and former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin reacted with indignation to the arrest of a Russian shadow fleet tanker by the Armed Forces of Great Britain.
In light of recent events, a Kremlin ally called for an immediate start on mining its own ships.
Rogozin is convinced that blowing them up in the territorial waters of European countries is a really good idea.
Against this background, Rogozin also began to scare the West with an environmental disaster in the form of an oil spill after the bombing of Russian tankers in Western ports.
As previously mentioned, on the morning of June 14, British leader Keir Starmer ordered his Armed Forces to intercept the SMYRTOS vessel, which is part of the Russian "shadow fleet."
This operation was successfully carried out by Royal Marines and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-