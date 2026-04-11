Democrats demand Trump not extend sanctions exemption for Russian oil
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Economics
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Democrats demand Trump not extend sanctions exemption for Russian oil

Democrats try to prevent Trump's new concessions to Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A group of Democratic senators in the US Congress has appealed to the team of American leader Donald Trump with a clear demand - not to extend the sanctions exemption for Russian oil loaded on tankers.

Points of attention

  • The senators assert that continuing to ease sanctions against Russia goes against previous efforts to create economic pressure on the country, which is seen as an aggressor on multiple fronts.
  • The appeal to the US Treasury Secretary urges for a reconsideration of renewing the authorization, highlighting the potential harmful consequences of such a decision.

Democrats try to prevent Trump's new concessions to Russia

Six senators signed the letter of appeal to Trump's team, and it was published by Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

It discusses the inadmissibility of extending the sanctions exemption for Russian oil due to the war in the Middle East.

This letter has already been received by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.

We strongly urge the Department not to renew this authorization. This policy, while temporary and limited in scope, threatens to provide Russia with a continuous stream of revenue while it actively continues its war against Ukraine and continues to harm the United States…,” the letter states.

According to Democratic senators, the Trump team has no right to continue easing sanctions against Russia.

Especially considering that it is Putin's regime that is providing Iran with important intelligence for strikes on American military personnel and facilities.

The authors of the letter emphasize that extending the exemption from sanctions undermines all previous US efforts to create economic pressure on the aggressor country.

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