Deputies of the Polish Sejm expressed confidence in Tusk's coalition government

The majority of the deputies of the Polish Sejm have expressed confidence in the coalition government led by Donald Tusk. He was supported by 243 Polish lawmakers.

The Sejm expressed confidence in Tusk's government

A total of 243 Polish MPs expressed confidence in the coalition government of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a vote in parliament on June 11.

At the same time, 210 Polish lawmakers voted "against".

The current composition of the Polish Sejm is 460 parliamentarians. At the same time, not a single deputy abstained during the vote.

Tusk himself called for a vote of confidence in his government after his political ally's defeat in the recent presidential election, which weakened his position and forced him to look for a way to restore his authority. Share

Tusk explained the need for such a vote by saying that after the elections, Poland found itself in a new reality, and that he was looking for a new start.

"I am asking for a vote of confidence with the full conviction that we have the mandate to lead, to take full responsibility for what is happening in Poland," Tusk said before the vote. "Everyone who is ready to move forward with me, with the government, and above all with our voters, (...), and build a better Poland, must vote for a vote of confidence in our government today. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

In Poland, the prime minister, at the head of the government, has significantly more authority and political weight than the president.

However, the president can veto laws passed by parliament and represents the country abroad. For example, conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda, who is supported by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, has often blocked Tusk's government's attempts to implement reforms aimed at liberalizing Polish law during Tusk's 18-month tenure.

Observers fear that the winner of the Polish presidential election, Karol Nawrocki, who also relies on the support of right-wing conservative forces, will continue Duda's course of confrontation with the government in many aspects.