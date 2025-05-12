Tusk accused Russian special services of arson at shopping mall in Warsaw
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the massive fire at the Marywilska shopping center in Warsaw, which occurred last May, was the result of arson organized by Russian special services.

Donald Tusk wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

According to Tusk, the investigation has established that arson was the cause of the incident, and this was done on instructions from Moscow. Some of those involved have already been detained, others have been identified and put on the wanted list.

Now we know for sure that the large fire in the Marywilska shopping center in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by Russian special services. Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others have been identified and are wanted. We will find you all!

Let us recall that on the night of May 12, 2024, a large-scale fire broke out in the Marywilska 44 shopping complex in Warsaw. The fire engulfed almost the entire building with an area of ​​​​250×250 m. About 200 firefighters and 50 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. According to the spokesman for the State Emergency Service, Karol Kieżkowski, the structure of the building was at risk of collapse.

Later, the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, informed that Polish special services had detained three people for attempted sabotage and sabotage in favor of Russia. According to him, the Russian Federation could have been involved in the fire at the shopping center "Mariwilska 44" in the Polish capital.

