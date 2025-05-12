Tusk accused Russian special services of arson at shopping mall in Warsaw

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the massive fire at the Marywilska shopping center in Warsaw, which occurred last May, was the result of arson organized by Russian special services.

Russian special services set fire to shopping center in Warsaw — Tusk

Donald Tusk wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

According to Tusk, the investigation has established that arson was the cause of the incident, and this was done on instructions from Moscow. Some of those involved have already been detained, others have been identified and put on the wanted list.

We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services. Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for. We will get you all! — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) May 11, 2025

Let us recall that on the night of May 12, 2024, a large-scale fire broke out in the Marywilska 44 shopping complex in Warsaw. The fire engulfed almost the entire building with an area of ​​​​250×250 m. About 200 firefighters and 50 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. According to the spokesman for the State Emergency Service, Karol Kieżkowski, the structure of the building was at risk of collapse.