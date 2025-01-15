Tusk announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over 200 million euros

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on January 15 that the 46th aid package for Ukraine, worth over 200 million euros, is ready for dispatch. Delivery will begin in the near future.

Tusk announced a new aid package for Ukraine

Tusk made this statement at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.

Poland, of course, is helping Ukraine's efforts to combat the Russian attack. Another 46th aid is ready. The 46th Polish aid to Ukraine. Deliveries will begin soon. This time, aid worth over 200 million euros. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The Polish Prime Minister did not disclose details of the aid package, noting that "we need to talk about this as little as possible and do as much as possible."

Poland prepares aid package for Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his country is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine.

Kosiniak-Kamysh said this after a meeting in the "Ramstein" format on January 9.

Poland is preparing another support package for Ukraine, another donation. We always give what we can. Of course, there is a line that we do not cross, that is, the security border of the Polish state. Share

In addition, the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense spoke about the roadmap for assistance with armored vehicles.