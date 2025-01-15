Tusk announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over 200 million euros
Tusk announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over 200 million euros

Office of the President of Ukraine
Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on January 15 that the 46th aid package for Ukraine, worth over 200 million euros, is ready for dispatch. Delivery will begin in the near future.

Points of attention

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed a new aid package for Ukraine, surpassing 200 million euros, as part of ongoing support against Russian aggression.
  • The aid package includes military equipment and additional resources to enhance Ukraine's capabilities in defending against Russian attacks.
  • The announcement was made during a press conference in Warsaw, highlighting Poland's active role in assisting Ukraine's fight for sovereignty.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz affirmed Poland's commitment to providing military assistance to Ukraine, citing ongoing efforts and a focus on maintaining the security border of the Polish state.
  • The aid package signifies Poland's dedication to supporting Ukraine, with plans for the delivery to commence soon, underscoring the strong bond between the two nations in the face of external threats.

Tusk announced a new aid package for Ukraine

Tusk made this statement at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.

Poland, of course, is helping Ukraine's efforts to combat the Russian attack. Another 46th aid is ready. The 46th Polish aid to Ukraine. Deliveries will begin soon. This time, aid worth over 200 million euros.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

The Polish Prime Minister did not disclose details of the aid package, noting that "we need to talk about this as little as possible and do as much as possible."

Poland prepares aid package for Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his country is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine.

Kosiniak-Kamysh said this after a meeting in the "Ramstein" format on January 9.

Poland is preparing another support package for Ukraine, another donation. We always give what we can. Of course, there is a line that we do not cross, that is, the security border of the Polish state.

In addition, the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense spoke about the roadmap for assistance with armored vehicles.

