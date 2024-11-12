Destruction by the Russian army of the dam of the Kurakhiv Reservoir — water is coming, but without flooding

Due to the damage by the Russians to the dam of the Kurakhiv reservoir in Donetsk region, water continues to reach the settlements along the course of the Vovcha River. However, residential buildings have not yet been flooded.

What is the situation after the Russian attack on the dam of the Kurakhiv Reservoir

Roman Padun, the head of the Kurakhiv city military administration, said that a critical situation is not being recorded at the moment, but due to constant Russian shelling, it has not been possible to inspect the hydrotechnical structure yet.

We were never able to leave to inspect the dam. Water continues to flow below the Terniv dam, but according to reports from colleagues, there is no critical situation, and there are no flooded houses either, Roman Padun noted. Share

Padun also explained that for three months, the enemy tried to destroy the dam, but the design allows maintaining a minimum water level even in the event of damage.

The dam has a critical water level that can be released, but there is a minimum of water below it. Share

Padun also added that Kurakhove is under constant fire from the enemy, who uses artillery, MLRS, guided aerial bombs and drones. Because of this, the supply of water and humanitarian aid is complicated — the last lift was a month ago.

About 800 people remain in the city. The evacuation road is under intense fire, but the police continue to take out 2-4 people in armored vehicles every day at the request of local residents.

The Russian army destroyed the Kurakhiv reservoir dam

On the morning of November 11, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled Kurakhov in Donetsk region and destroyed the Terniv dam of the Kurakhiv reservoir.

According to the sources of Ukrainian publications, the water from the Vovcha River has already risen by 1 meter. The rise of water is recorded in nearby villages.

We know that water flows through the villages located near the Terniv dam. We cannot confirm the nature of the damage and its criticality. We cannot carry out an inspection of the dam due to constant shelling as of now, — Roman Padun, the head of the Kurakhiv MBA, told the journalists of "Suspilne Donbas" in a comment. Share

He noted that according to preliminary information, the water is approaching the settlements of the Velikonovosilkiv community.

It is noted that the inspection of the site of the hit is complicated due to fighting in the districts of Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk.