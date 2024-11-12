Destruction by the Russian army of the dam of the Kurakhiv Reservoir — water is coming, but without flooding

Due to the damage by the Russians to the dam of the Kurakhiv reservoir in Donetsk region, water continues to reach the settlements along the course of the Vovcha River. However, residential buildings have not yet been flooded.
Points of attention
- The Russian army committed a criminal act by destroying the dam of the Kurakhiv reservoir in Donetsk region.
- Water from the Vovcha River has already risen by 1 meter due to damage to the dam, but residential buildings have not yet been flooded.
- There is currently no critical situation regarding flooding, but constant shelling by Russian troops complicates the inspection and repair of the hydraulic structure.
- Residents below the Ternivska dam are at risk of partial flooding if the damage to the dam is significant.
What is the situation after the Russian attack on the dam of the Kurakhiv Reservoir
Roman Padun, the head of the Kurakhiv city military administration, said that a critical situation is not being recorded at the moment, but due to constant Russian shelling, it has not been possible to inspect the hydrotechnical structure yet.
Padun also explained that for three months, the enemy tried to destroy the dam, but the design allows maintaining a minimum water level even in the event of damage.
Padun also added that Kurakhove is under constant fire from the enemy, who uses artillery, MLRS, guided aerial bombs and drones. Because of this, the supply of water and humanitarian aid is complicated — the last lift was a month ago.
About 800 people remain in the city. The evacuation road is under intense fire, but the police continue to take out 2-4 people in armored vehicles every day at the request of local residents.
The Russian army destroyed the Kurakhiv reservoir dam
On the morning of November 11, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled Kurakhov in Donetsk region and destroyed the Terniv dam of the Kurakhiv reservoir.
According to the sources of Ukrainian publications, the water from the Vovcha River has already risen by 1 meter. The rise of water is recorded in nearby villages.
He noted that according to preliminary information, the water is approaching the settlements of the Velikonovosilkiv community.
It is noted that the inspection of the site of the hit is complicated due to fighting in the districts of Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk.
Depending on the degree of damage to the dam, there is a risk of partial flooding of settlements located downstream of the Vovcha River: these are the villages of Stari Terny, Ulakly, Konstantinopol, Andriivka, Oleksiivka, Bogatyr, Zeleny Kut, Novoukrayinka and a number of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
