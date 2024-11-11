On the morning of November 11, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled Kurakhov in Donetsk region and destroyed the Terniv dam of the Kurakhiv reservoir.

What is known about the consequences of the destruction of the Kurakhiv reservoir dam in Donetsk region

According to the sources of Ukrainian publications, the water from the Vovcha River has already risen by 1 meter. The rise of water is recorded in nearby villages.

We know that water flows through the villages located near the Terniv dam. We cannot confirm the nature of the damage and its criticality. We cannot carry out an inspection of the dam due to constant shelling as of now, — Roman Padun, the head of the Kurakhiv MBA, told the journalists of "Suspilne Donbas" in a comment. Share

He noted that according to preliminary information, the water is approaching the settlements of the Velikonovosilkiv community.

Kurakhiv reservoir

We have in other settlements of the Velikonovosilkiv community that water flows there because if the floodgates are opened. So we state that the dam is probably damaged, — emphasized Padun. Share

It is noted that the inspection of the site of the impact is complicated due to fighting in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk districts.

Depending on the degree of damage to the dam, there is a risk of partial flooding of settlements located downstream of the Vovcha River: these are the villages of Stari Terny, Ulakly, Konstantinopol, Andriivka, Oleksiivka, Bogatyr, Zeleny Kut, Novoukrayinka and a number of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

What is known about the situation in the Kurakhovo area

According to analysts of the DeepState portal, the situation in the Kurakhovo region is becoming increasingly worse for the Ukrainian military.

We have to remind once again that "lies will destroy us all", but even in the attraction of additional resources that arrive in the Kurakhovo region, questions of the adequacy of the deployment arise. With such actions, the loss of control over Kurakhov remains a matter of time. And if the problem with the flanks is not taken under control, then very soon it will turn into another disaster, says DeepState. Share

According to analysts, the Russian occupiers continue to implement their own plan to encircle the city, trying to enter from the flanks and take control of the logistics supply routes for the armed forces.

It is said that the northern and southern parts are the goal of bypassing the city from the flanks, where it is important for the enemy to take, at least, under fire control of the route H15 Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk and enough to inflict damage on any movement.

Analysts emphasize that from the north, the occupiers focused their maximum attention on the settlement of Sontsivka, even entered the village, but the enemy infantry was destroyed there.

It is said that the enemy is also making progress on the eastern side, they are entering the outskirts of the city and trying to saturate and entrench themselves.

They also emphasize that the unfavorable situation for the Defense Forces is in a "pocket" in the area of the settlements of Antonivka-Katerinivka-Yelizavetivka, where the enemy is constantly climbing the positions of the Ukrainian military.