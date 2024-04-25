Dictator Lukashenko fears losing power, accusing opposition of alleged attempt to seize part of Belarus

The illegitimate president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, began to claim that the opposition, they say, intended to capture the Kobryn district.

Lukashenko accuses opposition of alleged attempt to seize part of Belarus

At least to capture some, I don't know why they chose Kobryn district, they talk a lot about it there. But it is not near the border itself. There are closer to the borders. No, Kobryn district. Capture, declare power, turn to NATO, send in troops, Putin's henchman lies cynically.

In addition, Lukashenko, in his traditional manner, began to threaten those Belarusians who wanted to overthrow his regime.

He made it clear that he would take revenge not only on the representatives of the opposition but also on their family members.

Do not forget that you are harming your relatives very much. Do not forget that you have some property here - I advise you to forget about this property. But don't put your relatives under attack. Oleksandr Lukashenko The illegitimate president of Belarus

Moreover, Putin's henchman began to complain that Ukraine had concentrated 120,000 troops on the border with Belarus.

Lukashenko also mentioned the Belarusian volunteers who are not only defending Ukraine at the front, but are also going to overthrow his regime.

Why thousands of Belarusians decided to fight for Ukraine

The Kalinovsky Regiment Commander, Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov, admitted in an interview with online.ua for the first time that his unit reaches almost 5,000 soldiers.

According to the soldier, he and his soldiers decided to defend Ukraine after the Russian attack because they knew that we had a common enemy.

In addition, they understand that the Russian Empire will not go anywhere by itself, and the Russian Federation will never stop halfway.