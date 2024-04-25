Dictator Lukashenko fears losing power, accusing opposition of alleged attempt to seize part of Belarus

The illegitimate president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, began to claim that the opposition, they say, intended to capture the Kobryn district.
Lukashenko accuses opposition of alleged attempt to seize part of Belarus
In addition, Lukashenko, in his traditional manner, began to threaten those Belarusians who wanted to overthrow his regime.
He made it clear that he would take revenge not only on the representatives of the opposition but also on their family members.
Moreover, Putin's henchman began to complain that Ukraine had concentrated 120,000 troops on the border with Belarus.
Lukashenko also mentioned the Belarusian volunteers who are not only defending Ukraine at the front, but are also going to overthrow his regime.
Why thousands of Belarusians decided to fight for Ukraine
The Kalinovsky Regiment Commander, Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov, admitted in an interview with online.ua for the first time that his unit reaches almost 5,000 soldiers.
According to the soldier, he and his soldiers decided to defend Ukraine after the Russian attack because they knew that we had a common enemy.
In addition, they understand that the Russian Empire will not go anywhere by itself, and the Russian Federation will never stop halfway.
