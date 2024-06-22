Did the Armed Forces feel the strengthening at the front due to the help of the USA

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already felt a real increase in their ability to repel the enemy after receiving aid from the United States.

Did the Armed Forces feel strengthened at the front by the help of the United States

Oleksandr Syrsky had a telephone conversation with his American colleague, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Quinton Brown.

He thanked the military aid from the US, which continues to arrive. Ukrainian units have already felt a real increase in their ability to repulse the enemy, the head of the Armed Forces said. Share

Syrskyi shared with his American colleague his vision of the situation on the battlefield after a trip to the front.

The parties discussed aspects of material and technical assistance to Ukraine and the issue of improving the quality of training of Ukrainian troops.

The US continues to support Ukraine amid the war

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the new decision of Joe Biden's team during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the sidelines of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

According to her, the funds will be allocated through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department to support the people of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that on USAID's part, this includes $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and the redirection of $324 million in previously announced funds for emergency energy needs in Ukraine.

Kyiv will spend the money on repairing energy infrastructure damaged during the war, expanding electricity production, encouraging private sector investment and protecting energy infrastructure.