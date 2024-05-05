Top Biden adviser says US military aid will help Ukraine mount counteroffensive in 2025

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Ukraine plans to launch a new counteroffensive in 2025 after receiving $61 billion in US military aid.

Ukraine is preparing a counteroffensive for 2025

Speaking at the FT Weekend in Washington on May 4, Sullivan said he expected "near-term Russian advances" on the battlefield, despite the new US aid package, because "you can't flip a switch overnight."

However, according to him, thanks to the new aid, Ukraine will be able to "hold the line" and "ensure resistance to the Russian attack" in 2024.

Speaking about the scenario of war next year, Sullivan said that Ukraine intends to "move forward to win back the territory that the Russians took from them."

The Financial Times notes that the comments are the most precise articulation of the White House's vision for the war if President Joe Biden wins the election in November.

Ukraine has a counteroffensive plan

In April, in a conversation with the German Bild, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans another counteroffensive. Still, it depends on more weapons, including from the United States.

In fact, Russia has more people and more weapons, but the United States has modern weapons systems. Therefore, we will receive certain technologies. If we continue to increase production and receive licenses from our partners, it is not about the number of people. It's about the quality of the weapon. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As journalists wrote, Zelenskyy clarified that he would not negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and would not cede any territory.