"Disinformation for Russia". Defense company TechEx denied a fake about a data leak

Defense company TechEx has denied a hoax about an alleged "large-scale data leak" spread by Russian resources. The company said that this is not a leak, but a controlled counterintelligence operation with disinformation.
Points of attention
- TechEx denies allegations of a large-scale data leak and reveals it was a controlled counterintelligence operation with disinformation to protect production processes.
- The defense company clarifies that the disseminated information about a leak of classified data is false and was purposely created to mislead adversaries.
TechEx refutes hoax about large-scale “leak” of secret data
Defense company TechEx has issued a statement denying information about an alleged large-scale data leak. The company stressed that the materials distributed in hostile forums are not true. According to TechEx, there was no real "leak".
The drone manufacturer claims that the information currently being presented as allegedly stolen company data was actually controlled and made available to the enemy as part of counterintelligence activities previously reported by TechEx.
The company said that as a result of that operation, the adversary had access to a specially created array of disinformation for a period of time, not to the company's real data. This was intended to protect the company's operations, production processes, and technical information.
TechEx also reported that after the disclosure of information about the discovery of "wiretapping" in the office, the company and its employees became the target of a new attack. These include attempts at cyber interference in the infrastructure, attacks on servers, and threats to employees.
The company stated that it has already transferred the collected materials, technical data and other information to the competent authorities. The investigation is ongoing, and the relevant procedural and operational measures are already being taken.
TechEx also emphasized that they understand who is trying to use what methods and whom to involve to put pressure on the company.
According to the company, the aim of these actions is to destabilize the defense manufacturer's work, weaken the team psychologically, and disrupt the supply of drones and interceptors for the military. Despite the attack, the company claims that key systems are working, internal security procedures have been strengthened, and TechEx continues to operate as usual.
More on the topic
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-