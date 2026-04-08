"Disinformation for Russia". Defense company TechEx denied a fake about a data leak

Defense company TechEx has denied a hoax about an alleged "large-scale data leak" spread by Russian resources. The company said that this is not a leak, but a controlled counterintelligence operation with disinformation.

TechEx refutes hoax about large-scale “leak” of secret data

Defense company TechEx has issued a statement denying information about an alleged large-scale data leak. The company stressed that the materials distributed in hostile forums are not true. According to TechEx, there was no real "leak".

The drone manufacturer claims that the information currently being presented as allegedly stolen company data was actually controlled and made available to the enemy as part of counterintelligence activities previously reported by TechEx.

The company said that as a result of that operation, the adversary had access to a specially created array of disinformation for a period of time, not to the company's real data. This was intended to protect the company's operations, production processes, and technical information.

TechEx Statement

TechEx also reported that after the disclosure of information about the discovery of "wiretapping" in the office, the company and its employees became the target of a new attack. These include attempts at cyber interference in the infrastructure, attacks on servers, and threats to employees.

The company's statement notes that the attack may involve not only external perpetrators, but also individuals in Ukraine. TechEx claims to have recorded signs of the use of the infrastructure of so-called call centers and the participation of people who could act as intermediaries, transmitters of information, and coordinators of individual actions against the company. Share

The company stated that it has already transferred the collected materials, technical data and other information to the competent authorities. The investigation is ongoing, and the relevant procedural and operational measures are already being taken.

TechEx also emphasized that they understand who is trying to use what methods and whom to involve to put pressure on the company.