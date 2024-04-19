DIU continues fundraising for "Sych" drone, biggest donator to get exclusive watch from DIU chief Budanov

Another 5 million hryvnias need to be collected to close the collection for "Sychi".

What is known about the collection for strike and reconnaissance complexes "Sych"

As part of the charity fundraiser for the Sych strike and reconnaissance complexes for the units of the GUR MOU, which hosts the telethon "The Only News", Ukrainians have already donated almost 20 million hryvnias out of the required 25.

On the telethon air, the DIU speaker, Andrii Yusov, expressed his gratitude to all citizens who joined the gathering and the organiіers of the charity initiative.

The devastating "Sych" drones, as we call them, are a wonderful Ukrainian development. In the reconnaissance mode, it can cover a distance of up to 200 kilometers, in the shock mode — up to 50. DIU operators have already destroyed tens of millions of dollars worth of enemy equipment with Sych drones. Of course, this should be continued, said Andriy Yusov. Share

Another 5 million hryvnias must be collected to close the fundraising for the "Sych" drone.

The person who donates the largest donation will receive a symbolic gift from the DIU chief, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov — an exclusive watch with an element of a Russian tank destroyed by scout soldiers.

We understand that the biggest donation is the one that a person can afford. And a donation of a few hryvnias from an elderly person, a pensioner or a schoolchild can sometimes weigh more than a few million from a business. Every hryvnia and every penny is important. We appreciate it, and we are grateful to the Ukrainians, emphasised DIU representative. Share

What is known about the Sych drone

The DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, explained the advantages of the Ukrainian attack and reconnaissance drone "Sych" and called on Ukrainians to raise money for them.

We have been using the Sych unmanned system for quite a long time. It has shown itself to be a reliable and deadly weapon, said DIU chief. Share

According to him, "Sych" is intended for fire damage to point targets — armoured vehicles, small fortifications and groups of enemy personnel.