DIU continues fundraising for "Sych" drone, biggest donator to get exclusive watch from DIU chief Budanov

Another 5 million hryvnias need to be collected to close the collection for "Sychi".
What is known about the collection for strike and reconnaissance complexes "Sych"
As part of the charity fundraiser for the Sych strike and reconnaissance complexes for the units of the GUR MOU, which hosts the telethon "The Only News", Ukrainians have already donated almost 20 million hryvnias out of the required 25.
On the telethon air, the DIU speaker, Andrii Yusov, expressed his gratitude to all citizens who joined the gathering and the organiіers of the charity initiative.
Another 5 million hryvnias must be collected to close the fundraising for the "Sych" drone.
The person who donates the largest donation will receive a symbolic gift from the DIU chief, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov — an exclusive watch with an element of a Russian tank destroyed by scout soldiers.
What is known about the Sych drone
The DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, explained the advantages of the Ukrainian attack and reconnaissance drone "Sych" and called on Ukrainians to raise money for them.
According to him, "Sych" is intended for fire damage to point targets — armoured vehicles, small fortifications and groups of enemy personnel.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-