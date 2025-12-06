DIU cyber experts strike at Eltrans+ logistics company in Russia — sources

On the night of December 6, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with activists from the BO Team cyber community, carried out a cyberattack on the information and communication infrastructure of the Russian group of companies "Eltrans+". ONLINE.UA was informed about this by sources in the GUR.

New cyber cotton from DIU in the Russian Federation: what is known

As a result of the attack, more than 700 computers and servers were deactivated, more than a thousand company users were deleted, and 165 terabytes of critical data were destroyed or encrypted.

In addition, the access control system, video surveillance, data storage, and backup were affected, network equipment was deactivated and disabled along with the data center core, declarations for all cargo were destroyed, and all company websites were "defaced," which now congratulate Russian users on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Eltrans+" is among the top 10 largest customs representatives and freight forwarders in Russia. Over 5,000 Russian small, medium and large businesses use the services of "Eltrans+".

The company provides international and domestic transportation (road, sea, air, multimodal), warehousing, transportation of consolidated cargo, as well as full customs clearance of goods.

"Eltrans+" is engaged in the delivery of sanctioned goods, as well as various electronic components from China, which are used by the Russian military-industrial complex.