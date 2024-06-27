DIU cyber specialists hack Crimea's internet providers two consecutive days

For the second day in a row, Crimean Internet providers suffered DDoS attacks by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).
Points of attention
- The Russian Ministry of Information reports on hacker attacks by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.
- Attacks on Russian Internet resources have become systematic and permanent from DIU.
- Ukrainian cyber experts regularly attack the websites of ministries and airports of the Russian Federation.
DIU cyber attack on Internet providers of Crimea continues
On June 27, propaganda publications of the Russian Federation reported on ongoing hacker attacks concerning the so-called "Mininform" of the occupied Crimea.
The day before, the Crimean occupation authorities reported DDoS attacks on several Internet providers, and similar problems were reported in Sevastopol.
It was reported that the profiles of attacks are constantly changing, but "all necessary measures are being taken to repel them.
According to DIU sources, this is a special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence.
DIU attacks on Russian Internet resources have become permanent
A source at DIU reminded that Russian servers, online services, and network infrastructure have recently been systematically affected.
For example, at the beginning of June, DIU cyber specialists carried out a massive attack on the websites of the Russian Ministries of Justice, Defence, Information Technologies and Communications, Finance, Interior Affairs, Emergency Situations, Industry and Energy and other objects.
On June 12, the so-called "Day of Russia," DIU specialists attacked the online platforms of Russian airports, causing flights to be delayed.
