DIU destroyed the launcher of Russian hypersonic missiles "Tsirkon"
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Ukraine
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DIU destroyed the launcher of Russian hypersonic missiles "Tsirkon"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU showed how it destroyed "Zircon"
Читати українською

On March 24, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine was able to hit and neutralize a Zircon hypersonic missile launcher in Crimea. The GUR has already published an exclusive video of its operation.

Points of attention

  • The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes that there will be retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.
  • The exclusive video of the operation published by GUR showcases the successful mission in neutralizing the Zircon hypersonic missile launcher.

DIU showed how it destroyed "Zircon"

According to intelligence officers, a new successful operation was carried out last night by the masters of the Department of Unmanned Systems of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

They managed to quickly track down a column of Bastion-M launchers on the occupied peninsula, which was moving towards positions.

As a result of the reconnaissance team's well-aimed strikes, one of the launchers and two expensive Zircon missiles were destroyed, and another Bastion was damaged, the statement from the Ukrainian military intelligence agency reads.

According to the latest data, 7 Russian invaders were eliminated and wounded.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country actively uses Zircon missiles from the Bastion complex primarily to terrorize peaceful residents of Ukraine, in particular, the southern and eastern regions.

In fact, Ukrainian intelligence officers were able to thwart the Russian attack on Ukraine last night.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people. Glory to Ukraine!

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