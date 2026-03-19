The DIU showed a video of the clearing of a settlement from occupiers in the Zaporizhia direction

Ukrainian intelligence officers continue to conduct a sweep in the Zaporizhia direction and capture Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence officers conduct a successful sweep in the Zaporizhia direction to capture Russian occupiers.
- The Chimera special unit and State Emergency Service forces work together to clear a settlement from enemy infantry in residential buildings.
Special forces of the DIU cleared a settlement in the Zaporizhia direction
The "Chimera" unit as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully cleared one of the settlements in the Zaporizhia direction.
As reported by the GUR, individual groups of enemy infantry entrenched themselves in residential buildings — with skillful methodical actions, the scouts knocked the occupiers out of their shelters.
The prisoners have replenished the exchange fund. They will later be exchanged for Ukrainian defenders.
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