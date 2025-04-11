DIU opened a recruiting center in Kyiv

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that the DIU Recruitment Center, the first public platform for selecting future intelligence officers, has opened in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Head of DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasizes the importance of attracting the best specialists to Ukraine's military intelligence, highlighting the continuous search for experienced individuals.
- The opening of the DIU Recruitment Center marks a step towards transparent interaction with society, aiming to strengthen national security by enlisting skilled professionals into military intelligence.
What is known about the DIU Recruitment Center
Kyrylo Budanov draws attention to the fact that the Main Intelligence Directorate is primarily made up of highly qualified and motivated military personnel.
What is important to understand is that, on average, out of 100 candidates, only one is granted the right to serve in the ranks of military intelligence.
According to Budanov, he and his team are constantly looking for people who can strengthen military intelligence with their experience and skills.
That is why they decided to open the DIU Recruitment Center in the capital of Ukraine — the first public platform for selecting future scouts.
