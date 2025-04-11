DIU opened a recruiting center in Kyiv

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that the DIU Recruitment Center, the first public platform for selecting future intelligence officers, has opened in Kyiv.

What is known about the DIU Recruitment Center

Kyrylo Budanov draws attention to the fact that the Main Intelligence Directorate is primarily made up of highly qualified and motivated military personnel.

What is important to understand is that, on average, out of 100 candidates, only one is granted the right to serve in the ranks of military intelligence.

Careful selection and a focus on quality are a purposeful strategy that has allowed the formation of an elite military environment. The result of this approach is nine sunken ships and boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, successful raids into enemy rear, and thousands of eliminated occupiers. Kirill Budanov Head of DIU

According to Budanov, he and his team are constantly looking for people who can strengthen military intelligence with their experience and skills.

That is why they decided to open the DIU Recruitment Center in the capital of Ukraine — the first public platform for selecting future scouts.

Photo: facebook.com/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine