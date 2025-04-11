DIU opened a recruiting center in Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU opened a recruiting center in Kyiv

Kyrylo Budanov
What is known about the DIU Recruitment Center
Читати українською

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that the DIU Recruitment Center, the first public platform for selecting future intelligence officers, has opened in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Head of DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasizes the importance of attracting the best specialists to Ukraine's military intelligence, highlighting the continuous search for experienced individuals.
  • The opening of the DIU Recruitment Center marks a step towards transparent interaction with society, aiming to strengthen national security by enlisting skilled professionals into military intelligence.

What is known about the DIU Recruitment Center

Kyrylo Budanov draws attention to the fact that the Main Intelligence Directorate is primarily made up of highly qualified and motivated military personnel.

What is important to understand is that, on average, out of 100 candidates, only one is granted the right to serve in the ranks of military intelligence.

Careful selection and a focus on quality are a purposeful strategy that has allowed the formation of an elite military environment. The result of this approach is nine sunken ships and boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, successful raids into enemy rear, and thousands of eliminated occupiers.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of DIU

According to Budanov, he and his team are constantly looking for people who can strengthen military intelligence with their experience and skills.

That is why they decided to open the DIU Recruitment Center in the capital of Ukraine — the first public platform for selecting future scouts.

Photo: facebook.com/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine

Here, candidates will undergo interviews, basic testing, and receive consultations regarding the service. The center is another step towards transparent interaction with society and attracting the best to the cause of protecting national security, Budanov emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU has published data on Russian athletes who publicly support the RF's war against Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU reports the destruction of an armored vehicle with “Kadyrov’s supporters” — photo
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hunted down another enemy "Tiger"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Destroying Russian drones. The DIU showed the combat work of the special forces unit "Kryla"
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?