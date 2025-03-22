DIU presented a student recruitment project at the Tech Horizon career festival

Recruiters of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented the "GUR'tok" project during the Tech Horizon career festival, which took place at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

“GUR'tok” from DIU: Ukrainian intelligence agents recruit students

The “GUR'tok” project is the first-ever specialized campaign to recruit students to the ranks of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Within the framework of Tech Horizon, a number of Ukrainian state and private companies that manufacture high-tech weapons and equipment presented their achievements and looked for young specialists among students of technical specialties. Share

The stand of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Intelligence Service also caused a lot of excitement: dozens of students — from freshmen to master's degree graduates — were interested in how to become a scout.

The GUR under the leadership of General Budanov is a solid structure, the operations of which inspire pride, said first-year student Konstantin.

At the stand, everyone had the opportunity to take a short test on their knowledge of the basics of drone control and fill out a candidate questionnaire.

DIU Recruitment

We are talking about the terms of cooperation, requirements for candidates. This is one of the activities within the framework of the “GUR'tok” project regarding the start of a student's career in the Main Intelligence Directorate, — said the head of the Personnel Service of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Share

Interest was aroused by positions in both active operations units and in the field of IT and programming.

"I have definitely talked to more than a hundred students. These are 2nd-3rd year students, as well as those who are already completing their studies and want to contribute their knowledge and acquired skills to the creation of technologies and solutions for our soonest Victory," said an employee of the recruiting unit of the Military Development Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Those who already feel ready to join the ranks of the famous Ukrainian special service can fill out the questionnaireon the website of the State Security Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine !