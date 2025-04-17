DIU received a unique Sikorsky medevac helicopter from benefactors

Ukrainian intelligence officers received a unique Sikorsky S-76A medevac helicopter as part of a charitable initiative. Its cost is up to $1.5 million.

DIU received a unique Sikorsky medevac helicopter

The helicopter was donated as part of a charitable initiative:

Helijet International airlines;

Maple Hope Foundation;

Ukrainian World Congress.

The cost of the Sikorsky S-76A ranges from 1 to 2 million Canadian dollars (720 thousand to 1.44 million US dollars). In particular, this is the first helicopter of this type in Ukraine. The aircraft was delivered on April 15, 2025.

As DIU says, among the features of the Sikorsky S-76A:

the helicopter is capable of transporting four doctors and one seriously injured person;

equipped with defibrillators, artificial lung ventilation, and everything else necessary to allow doctors to work during evacuation;

capable of performing wounded evacuation tasks day and night.

The commander of the air unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign Maestro said that a specialized air medical evacuation unit has been created within the structure of the department. Experienced special forces medics have joined the unit.