Dmytro Maslovsky became a Hero of Ukraine posthumously — the soldier died in hand-to-hand combat

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to senior soldier Dmytro Maslovsky of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops. The soldier died in hand-to-hand combat with the occupier.
Points of attention
- Dmytro Maslovsky, a soldier of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade, was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for his bravery in hand-to-hand combat with the occupier.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recognized Maslovsky's exemplary courage and self-sacrifice in battle, honoring him with the highest honor of the country, the 'Golden Star' of the Hero of Ukraine.
- The video from the scene of the battle showcased Maslovsky engaging in a fierce hand-to-hand combat with the enemy, displaying tremendous bravery and sacrificing his life for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.
- Maslovsky's final words of gratitude and farewell to his opponent before succumbing to his wounds reflect the valor and patriotism of Ukrainian fighters like him, who dedicate their lives in defense of their country.
- The legacy of Dmytro Maslovsky's courage and sacrifice will be forever remembered in Ukraine, serving as a testament to the unwavering spirit of Ukrainian warriors in the face of adversity.
Dmytro Maslovsky became a Hero of Ukraine posthumously
This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Dmitry Maslovsky: what is known
Dmytro Maslovsky was a soldier of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops. He was born on November 7, 1994 in the Lyubashivska community of the Odessa region.
Recently, a video made at the scene of the battle spread online. In it, Dmitry entered into hand-to-hand combat with an enemy attack aircraft. The soldier threw a grenade through the window of a private house, but after attempts to knock out the occupier were unsuccessful, he snatched the Russian's machine gun and engaged in hand-to-hand combat.
During the battle, the enemy managed to intercept the knife with which he had wounded Dmytro. At the end, the Ukrainian fighter turned to his opponent, thanking him for the battle and saying goodbye.
