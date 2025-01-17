Dmytro Maslovsky became a Hero of Ukraine posthumously — the soldier died in hand-to-hand combat

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to senior soldier Dmytro Maslovsky of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops. The soldier died in hand-to-hand combat with the occupier.

Dmytro Maslovsky became a Hero of Ukraine posthumously

This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dmitry's last battle, the battle in the Donetsk region, was seen by millions of Ukrainians. The exemplary courage of our boy. Ukraine will always remember this courage. I handed over the "Golden Star" of the Hero of Ukraine to the mother of our soldier. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Dmitry Maslovsky: what is known

Dmytro Maslovsky was a soldier of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops. He was born on November 7, 1994 in the Lyubashivska community of the Odessa region.

Recently, a video made at the scene of the battle spread online. In it, Dmitry entered into hand-to-hand combat with an enemy attack aircraft. The soldier threw a grenade through the window of a private house, but after attempts to knock out the occupier were unsuccessful, he snatched the Russian's machine gun and engaged in hand-to-hand combat.

During the battle, the enemy managed to intercept the knife with which he had wounded Dmytro. At the end, the Ukrainian fighter turned to his opponent, thanking him for the battle and saying goodbye.