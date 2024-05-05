Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn: "I won't rest until most of Russia's war criminals are punished"
Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn: "I won't rest until most of Russia's war criminals are punished"

Dmytro Finashyn
Source:  online.ua

Hero of Ukraine, National Guard officer, sniper Dmytro Finashyn told online.ua why war is personal for everyone, and how he sees the future of hostilities.

War is personal for everyone

Dmytro Finashyn says that the war is, to a certain extent, personal for everyone because everyone wants to settle their scores, and everyone has something of their own taken away from them.

I have this, in addition to my friends and comrades, all the youth who served in the army—I have been there since I was 21. It's time taken, it's health—it's already for me personally.

I know that I will not rest until at least the majority of those people who are involved in all the horrors that happened on our territory are punished. I want punishment and justice because they committed a lot of war crimes, and someone must be punished for them.

Where is the war going now?

According to Dmytro Finashyn, the war is now moving toward Kyiv — somewhere slowly, somewhere a little faster — but for now, in the direction of Kyiv.

In the presence of these technical means, in the presence of the current state of mobilisation, the number of personnel is not enough — for now, we are moving back little by little, but as it is. They generally wanted to [move] in the direction of Victory.

According to the military, a movement towards parity of technical means — drones and everything else — is possible in the future.

This will lead to a large gray area, where neither equipment nor infantry will be able to pass due to the use of drones. We will see later, it will be interesting.

