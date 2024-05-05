Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn: "I won't rest until most of Russia's war criminals are punished"

Hero of Ukraine, National Guard officer, sniper Dmytro Finashyn told online.ua why war is personal for everyone, and how he sees the future of hostilities.
War is personal for everyone
Dmytro Finashyn says that the war is, to a certain extent, personal for everyone because everyone wants to settle their scores, and everyone has something of their own taken away from them.
Where is the war going now?
According to Dmytro Finashyn, the war is now moving toward Kyiv — somewhere slowly, somewhere a little faster — but for now, in the direction of Kyiv.
According to the military, a movement towards parity of technical means — drones and everything else — is possible in the future.
