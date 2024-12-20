Pro-Russian former President of Moldova Igor Dodon has begun publicly complaining that the country's leader Maia Sandu "specially" gave a press conference at the same time as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Dodon found a new excuse to make a scandal

What is important to understand is that on December 19, Moldovan leader Maia Sandu held a press conference for journalists.

According to Kremlin sympathizer Dodon, she "specially" did this at the same time as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Maya Sandu, have you made a mistake? Do you consider yourself a queen? I understand that you live in a different world. Igor Dodon Former President of Moldova

According to the pro-Russian politician, he still plans to watch Putin's press conference, as he has not had time to do so yet.

It is also worth noting that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, when asked whether he would change his decision to launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine if he could return in February 2022, cynically stated that the so-called "special military operation" should have been launched even earlier.

How Dodon reacted to Sandu's victory

The pro-Russian ex-president of Moldova called Maia Sandu the "president of the diaspora" after her victory in the presidential election.

The odious politician began to cynically lie that Sandu's victory was "unreal" because her rival, the candidate from the Party of Socialists, Alexander Stoyanoglou, had gained more support within the country.

She has turned into a "lame duck", the president of the diaspora, — Igor Dodon shamelessly stated. Share

What is important to understand is that, based on the results of almost all votes counted, Sandu was re-elected to a second term with a lead of over 10 percentage points over the Socialist candidate Stoyanoglou; at polling stations abroad, over 80% of voters voted for Maya Sandu.