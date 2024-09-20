According to Anna Anikeeva, a pulmonologist, residents of the Ukrainian capital should keep their windows closed and try to reduce their time outside due to the high level of air pollution.
- Residents of Kyiv are advised to keep windows closed and reduce outdoor activities to combat air pollution.
- To protect against polluted air, utilize air conditioners, ventilation systems, and hypofilters.
- Increasing water intake, consuming more vegetables, and limiting outdoor activities can help improve health in the face of air pollution.
- The deterioration of air quality in Kyiv in autumn is linked to temperature changes, humidity increase, and fires in ecosystems.
- Burning of peat bogs and other ecosystems, along with autumn temperature drops, contribute to the air pollution problem in the capital city.
How can residents of Kyiv protect themselves from the consequences of high levels of air pollution
Anikeeva advised to use air conditioners and ventilation systems, if available — hepofilters.
According to her, you can also use humidifiers to settle dust on the floor.
The pulmonologist advises to exclude outdoor sports, increase water consumption to two or three liters per day, and eat more vegetables.
What affects the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv in autumn
According to representatives of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv in autumn is associated with sharp temperature drops, increased humidity and large-scale fires in ecosystems.
The reason for the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv was the burning of peat bogs and other ecosystems and autumn temperature drops.
