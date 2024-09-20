According to Anna Anikeeva, a pulmonologist, residents of the Ukrainian capital should keep their windows closed and try to reduce their time outside due to the high level of air pollution.

How can residents of Kyiv protect themselves from the consequences of high levels of air pollution

Anikeeva advised to use air conditioners and ventilation systems, if available — hepofilters.

According to her, you can also use humidifiers to settle dust on the floor.

The pulmonologist advises to exclude outdoor sports, increase water consumption to two or three liters per day, and eat more vegetables.

What affects the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv in autumn

According to representatives of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv in autumn is associated with sharp temperature drops, increased humidity and large-scale fires in ecosystems.

Every autumn, temperature inversions occur due to temperature differences during the day and night, which cause the accumulation of harmful substances in the surface layer of the air. Warm air and humidity lead to fog, harmful substances from various emission sources are almost not dispersed. This affects air quality and pollution indicators, the ministry emphasized. Share